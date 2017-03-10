Top stories at 9 am, March 10: Exit polls show BJP ahead in UP, 2 killed in Swiss shooting and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File photo)

BJP ahead in Uttar Pradesh according to exit polls

The BJP is likely to take control of the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, exit polls telecast on several television channels showed Thursday. While the numbers swayed from one polling agency to another, at least two of them gave the party an outright majority in the state. While the others showed BJP as the single largest party, the SP-Congress gathbandhan would end up in second position and the BSP in third spot. Read more

Tough fight between AAP-Congress in Punjab

If there is one state where the incumbent government is shown to clearly lose the election, it is Punjab. The SAD-BJP government, that has enjoyed power for the last 10 years, is projected to bite dust, falling down to as low as 10 seats in the 117-member state Assembly. While one polling agency gave the Congress majority in the state, the others said the party would struggle to form a government amid competition from the Aam Aadmi Party. Read more

2 dead in shooting in Switzerland

A shooting at a cafe in Basel, Switzerland has claimed the lives of two people and another badly injured, police was quoted saying by AFP. Two men entered the cafe at 8.15 pm local time and fired several rounds. A manhunt is on to nab the suspects. Read more

South Korean President’s impeachment upheld by court

The impeachment of South Korean president Park Geun-hye was upheld by the country’s Constitutional Court on Friday which will lead to her removal from office. She will be the first democratically-elected leader in the country to be impeached. The Parliament had impeached Park after a massive graft scandal involving big business. Read more

Maternity Bill passed in Parliament

The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill 2016 was passed in the Lok Sabha Thursday paving way for women in the organised sector to get paid maternity leave up to 26 weeks, from the existing 12 weeks. 1.8 million women working in the organised sector will get advantage from the passing of the bill. However, it needs to be noted that 90 per cent of India’s female workforce is employed in the unorganised sector. The entitlement of 26 weeks of paid leave will be allowed for first two surviving children of a woman and 12 weeks for the third child. Read more

