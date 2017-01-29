Top stories at 9 am, January 29: Trump’s travel ban leaves people in distress, 2016 screening cleared 3% ‘naxal surrenders’ in Chhattisgarh and other news

People participate in a protest against Donald Trump’s travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly People participate in a protest against Donald Trump’s travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, U.S., January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

US: Families in anguish after people detained at Kennedy airport post Donald Trump’s travel ban

Hours after US President Donald Trump issued travel ban barring entry to citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations into the country, New York City’s Kennedy airport on Saturday became a scene of anguish and desperation for the families of people detained after arriving in the US. Several flights to the US were already in the air when the president took the decision. Lawyers and advocates working at the airport yesterday said they didn’t have a hard count on the number of people taken into custody after getting off their flights. Trump said the goal of the temporary travel restriction was to keep out potential terrorists. (READ STORY)

Chhattisgarh: 2016 screening cleared 3% ‘naxal surrenders’

According to a committee set up by the Chhattisgarh government, 97 per cent of the surrendered Naxals from the affected districts in the state did not come under the definition of “Naxal cadre” and were not eligible for benefits under the Centre or state government’s rehabilitation policy. The screening and rehabilitation committee reviewed in 2016 from the applications from districts of surrenders made to them, and vets each case on the basis of guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The committee comprising of senior government, police and paramilitary officers and headed by the Special DG, Anti Naxal Operations and State Intelligence Bureau. Over the past three years, surrender numbers have shot up in Bastar, with 1,210 listed in 2016. The committee met on two occasions in 2016. (READ STORY)

Judge temporarily blocks Trump’s ban, allows travellers who landed with visas to stay in US

After distressed gripped the people across the country post Donald Trump’s travel ban, a federal judge in US issued an order on Saturday night temporarily barring the US government from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban, saying travelers who had been detained had a strong argument that their legal rights had been violated. The emergency order was issued after lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed a court petition on behalf of people from seven predominantly Muslim nations who were detained at airports across the country as the ban took effect. (READ REPORT HERE)

Travel ban working out very nicely: Donald Trump

Unperturbed by the criticism and pain of the people post his travel ban, US President Donald Trump has asserted that his “very strict ban” on foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries was working “very nicely” and should continue. Trump has ordered “extreme vetting” of people entering the US from seven Muslim-majority countries and banned the entry of Syrian refugees until further notice, as part of new measures to “keep radical Islamic terrorists” out of America. “It’s working out very nicely. You see it in the airports, you see it all over. It’s working out very nicely,” Trump told reporters on Friday. “We are going to have a very, very strict ban and we are going to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this country for many years,” Trump said. (READ STORY)

Election Commission of India (File Photo) Election Commission of India (File Photo)

Certain decisions disturb level playing field, check with us: EC to govt

The Election Commission (EC) wrote to Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha on Friday reminding him that steps taken during the election season can only be announced after consulting the poll watchdog. Referring specifically to the finance and defence ministries, the letter noted that decisions such as those taken by them could have a bearing on elections in the five poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. “The Commission has noted that in certain cases, the ministries/departments took decisions, which have effect of disturbing level playing field of poll-bound states, without referring the matter to the Commission, particularly by Niti Aayog, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Finance,” the letter states. (READ STORY)

