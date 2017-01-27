Top stories at 9 am, January 27: BJP leaders named as ‘independent’ directors in top PSUs, Meghalaya Governor’s resignation, Trump calls for 20% Mexican tariff

These include party’s Delhi unit vice president Shazia Ilmi; Gujarat IT cell convenor Rajika Kacheria; minority face of the BJP in Gujarat Asifa Khan; former BJP MLA candidate from Odisha Surama Padhy and former Bihar MLC Kiran Ghai Sinha. These include party’s Delhi unit vice president Shazia Ilmi; Gujarat IT cell convenor Rajika Kacheria; minority face of the BJP in Gujarat Asifa Khan; former BJP MLA candidate from Odisha Surama Padhy and former Bihar MLC Kiran Ghai Sinha.

BJP leaders named as ‘independent’ directors in top PSUs

At least 10 politicians affiliated with the ruling BJP have been appointed as independent directors on the boards of top public sector companies. These appointments were cleared by the NDA’s Appointments Committee of the Cabinet earlier this week. Interestingly, a number of public sector undertakings had come the under scanner during the UPA regime for appointing as independent directors their party faithful. Read more here.

Donald Trump seeks 20 per cent tax on Mexican imports to build border wall

Newly appointed US president Donald Trump is seeking to impose a 20 per cent tax on imports from Mexico to finance the construction of a border wall along its southern border, the White House said. This comes hours after Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a meeting with Trump, in a sign that the relationship between the two countries is heading for crisis. Read more here.

Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan resigns amid allegations of sexual harassment

Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan is said to have conveyed to the Centre that he is planning to resign from his post amid allegations of sexual harassment. The latest development comes a day after 80 employees of the Shillong Raj Bhavan sent a letter to the President and Prime Minister seeking his removal. However, the Governor has denied the charges. Read more here.

Accused in 3 coal cases met CBI ex-chief, then got away: Probe

A Supreme Court-appointed probe panel, headed by former CBI Special Director M L Sharma, has found a correlation between visits to ex-CBI director Ranjit Sinha’s residence by some of the coal-scam accused to the closure or dilution of their cases. Read more here.

Shiv Sena calls off Mumbai pact with BJP: You stabbed us, I set you free

Announcing that he was calling off the Shiv Sena’s alliance with the BJP, party chief Uddhav Thackeray has said his party would contest elections to urban bodies in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra on its own. Thackeray also accused the BJP of “backstabbing” his party and declaring that he was “not going to go with a begging bowl to anyone”. Read more here.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd