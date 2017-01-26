Top stories at 9 am, January 26: India celebrates Republic Day, Dravid declines doctorate, Trump goes ahead with wall plans

Security at the Rajpath a day ahead of the 68th Republic Day Celebrations in the capital New Delhi on wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Security at the Rajpath a day ahead of the 68th Republic Day Celebrations in the capital New Delhi on wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

PM Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee greet nation on 68th Republic Day

On Thursday, India celebrates its 68th Republic Day. The parade at Rajpath will showcase India’s military might and achievements in a range of areas. Chief guest at the parade this year will be Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and son of the UAE’s founding president. The Delhi Police has enveloped the central Delhi areas with a tight security blanket. There are intelligence inputs that terror forces may use animals as suicide bombers. The police and paramilitary forces are keeping a strict vigil on the proceedings. Read More

Rahul Dravid is the current coach of the Indian U-19 team. (Source: PTI)

Rahul Dravid declines honorary doctorate from Bangalore University

Former Indian cricket team captain Rahul Dravid declined an honorary doctorate degree which was conferred on him by the Bangalore University saying that he will like to earn the doctorate by completing a research in the field of sports. The Bangalore University had decided to honour the batting great at their 52nd Annual Convocation ceremony on January 27. This is not the first time he has declined a honoray degree. He once refused a doctorate from the Gulbarga University. Read More

Over 80 Raj Bhavan staff want Meghalaya Governor out

Over 80 employees of the Shillong Raj Bhavan have sent a five-page letter to the Prime Minister’s Office and to Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding the immediate removal of Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan alleging that “his activities (have) hurt the decorum and prestige of the Raj Bhavan as well as sentiments of the Raj Bhavan employees.” The “activities,” as mentioned in the letter, include converting it into a “young ladies’ club”, causing severe humiliation, mental stress and torture” to employees. Read More

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) US President Donald Trump (File Photo)

Donald Trump moves ahead on Mexico border wall, targets US ‘sanctuary cities’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a directive to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. He also signed another directive that would crack down on US cities that shield illegal immigrants. His measures show his eagerness to proceed quickly on sweeping and divisive plans to curb immigration and boost national security. Trump is also expected to take steps to limit legal immigration, including executive orders restricting refugees and blocking the issuing of visas to people from several Muslim-majority Middle Eastern and North African countries including Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Yemen. Read More

Gunmen from Somalia’s violent Islamic extremist rebels fought their way into a hotel in the Somali capital after a suicide car bomb exploded at its gates. (Source: AP) Gunmen from Somalia’s violent Islamic extremist rebels fought their way into a hotel in the Somali capital after a suicide car bomb exploded at its gates. (Source: AP)

Extremist gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, 12 killed

At least eight people were killed and 14 injured as Somali security forces ended a siege by extremist fighters who stormed a hotel in the capital Mogadishu. Four al-Shabab attackers were also killed in the attack on Dayah hotel, which is often frequented by government officials. Witnesses described chaotic scenes in which hotel residents hid themselves under beds and others jumped out of windows of the four-story building to escape the al-Shabaab attackers. Read More

