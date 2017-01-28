Top stories at 9 am, Jan 28: Trump signs order on refugees, Malala says she is heartbroken and other news

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump signs executive orders to keep extremists out

US President Donald Trump signed executive orders establishing new vetting measures to limit the flow of refugees into the country and keep ‘radical Islamic terrorists’ out of US. He signed the order in his first visit to the Pentagon. “We will never forget the lessons of 9/11 nor the heroes who lost at the Pentagon. They were the best of us. We will honour them not only with our words, but with our actions, and that’s what we’re doing today,” said Trump. Read more

Malala says she is heartbroken by Trump’s action

Nobel Peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai said she was heartbroken by Donald Trump’s order on refugees. “I am heartbroken that today President Trump is closing the door on children, mothers and fathers fleeing violence and war,” said the 19-year-old. Yousafzai, a Pakistani, was shot in the head by Taliban in 2012 after she publicly advocated for education being granted to girl children. Read more

Srinagar airport cut off, ticket prices skyrocket

Many people looking to fly out of Srinagar on Friday was aghast to find tickets from the city to Mumbai priced higher than that from New York to Mumbai. Not only were the tickets priced higher than normal, there were no weekend tickets left for cities like Delhi and Mumbai. The airport in Srinagar had opened after three days of snowfall. Read more

Amarinder Singh is CM face of Congress in Punjab

After much speculation, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh was named the party’s chief ministerial nominee for the upcoming elections on February 4. Even though it was known that Singh would become the chief minister if Congress was voted to power, there was no official confirmation on the same. Singh’s name was announced at a rally presided by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Read more

Lone teacher to sign Kashmir petition quits Ashoka university

A teacher at Ashoka University who signed a petition condemning the violence over Hizbul militant Burhan Wani’s death and called for a plebiscite in Kashmir has resigned from the university citing ‘ethical reasons.’ The resignation was accepted by the governing body within two days. The teacher who quit is Dr Rajendran Narayanan in the Mathematics department. The petition had sparked a debate on the curbs being imposed upon freedom of speech on campus. Read more

