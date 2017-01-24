Top stories at 9 am, Jan 24: EC nods on Feb 1 budget, threat to Bastar activist, Mumbai waits for 500-kg patient

Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley with the officials of his ministry arrives to take part in the Halwa Ceremony to mark the beginning of printing of budgetary documents, in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI Photo by Atul Yadav) Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley with the officials of his ministry arrives to take part in the Halwa Ceremony to mark the beginning of printing of budgetary documents, in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI Photo by Atul Yadav)

Budget to be presented on Feb 1, EC has no objection

Two conditions were made by the Election Commission as it signed off on the general budget to be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1: the government should not announce any new schemes in the five states going to polls and the Centre should not highlight its achievements in these states. The poll panel has also asked the state government not to present full-fledged budgets but to take vote-on-account instead. The Congress had gone to the EC protesting the budget presentation saying it would give the BJP-led Centre unfair advantage in the elections. Read more

Bastar activist, who took up cases of rape victims, threatened

Bela Bhatia, an activist and researcher who along with an NHRC team was taking statements of women who were victims of sexual and physical assault by security forces, was threatened by a group of 30 men to leave the region within 24 hours. They threatened to burn down the house and forced Bhatia and her landlady to sign an undertaking that she would vacate the house within a day. The NHRC had issued an interim order stating that 16 women were victims of such acts. Read more

Bela Bhatia, the activist in Bastar

TN House passes bill to allow Jallikattu

Over 100 people were reported to be injured as a police crackdown on protests at Marina Beach in Chennai and beyond turned violent. Two police stations and several vehicles were burned down in the incidents. There was even a video doing the rounds on social media of a cop burning vehicles even though it was yet to be confirmed if the video was authentic. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu assembly also passed an amendment bill that will allow the conduct of the sport without any hindrance. Read more

500-kg patient to be flown to Mumbai for surgery

Eman Ahmed, an Egyptian woman weighing over 500 kilograms, is expected to be flown to a Mumbai hospital soon for a series of surgeries. The 36-year-old woman suffers from lymphedema – a condition in which fluid keeps accumulating in her arms and legs – along with other ailments such as diabetes, hypothyroidism and obesity. While around Rs 4.5 lakh has been raised so far, the family of Ahmed would need to raise at least Rs 50 lakh to cover accommodation and travel costs for the surgeries that may take a few years. Mufaddal Lakdawala, a bariatric surgeon who is heading the operation, is offering his services without charging any money. Read more

Eman Ahmed and her sister Shaimaa

America, under Trump, withdraws from TPP

President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing America from the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement. The step was the fulfillment of a campaign promise made by Trump to take US out of the trade deal that involves 11 other countries. Trump, who has promise to boost manufacturing in the US, favours bilateral deals with countries instead of multi-national trade agreements. The TPP, that excludes China, was framed by the Barack Obama administration to strengthen US interests in Asia. Read more

