Top stories at 9 am, Feb 9: BJP wants Panneerselvam as CM, PM Modi’s raincoat jibe at Manmohan Singh, Sania Mirza’s service tax summons

Sasikala with ‘too much baggage’, BJP wants O Panneerselvam as Tamil Nadu CM

Sasikala with 'too much baggage', BJP wants O Panneerselvam as Tamil Nadu CM

Even when the BJP claims no role in acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's revolt, party sources said the BJP wants to ensure the AIADMK stays united and he continues as chief minister. A BJP leader said that the party cannot sit back and just watch the events unfold in Tamil Nadu. Agreeing with the observation, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said: "When people without any credibility want to become leader, what's wrong in BJP wanting to be a player in Tamil Nadu? There is political instability (in the state), and it's natural that the BJP, as a party, wants to play a role."

Only Dr (Manmohan) knows art of taking bath wearing a raincoat: PM Modi

Only Dr (Manmohan) knows art of taking bath wearing a raincoat: PM Modi

With the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh in the Rajya Sabha, several opposition leaders, primarily from the Congress, staged a walkout from the Upper House. The Prime Minister said: "Bathroom mein raincoat pehen kar ke nahana, yeh kala to Doctor Saab hi jaante hain aur koi nahin jaanta hai (Only Dr Saab knows the art of bathing while wearing a raincoat in the bathroom)." The entire Congress bench erupted in protest, the objections loudest from Renuka Chowdhury, Anand Sharma, Digvijaya Singh and Kapil Sibal.

Service Tax Department summons Sania Mirza for alleged evasion

Service Tax Department summons Sania Mirza for alleged evasion

Tennis player Sania Mirza has been issued notice by the Service Tax department in connection with alleged non-payment or evasion of Service Tax. Principal Commissioner of Service Tax office at Hyderabad issued the summons to the tennis star on February 6 and appear before it in person or by an authorised agent on February 16. The summons, however, did not specify the case in which she has been asked to appear. "I have reasons to believe you are in possession of facts or/and documents and things which are relevant to the inquiry," the Principal Commissioner of Service Tax office said.

NIA probes IS ‘kill-list’ of I-T engineers who tracked group online

NIA probes IS 'kill-list' of I-T engineers who tracked group online

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has obtained a "kill list" prepared by handlers of the Islamic State targeting "ethical hackers, software managers" — computer professionals, some of whom are said to have helped security agencies track down ISIS members and potential recruits. The list has names from across the world and details of over 150 such professionals across Maharashtra, nearly 70 from Mumbai. The list was found on a laptop belonging to alleged IS recruit Nasir Bin Yafi Chaus, a youth from Parbhani in Maharashtra, who has been arrested. This list was shared by his handler identified as Syria-based Shafi Armar alias Yusuf alias Farooque.

US high court nominee calls Donald Trump’s attacks on judiciary ‘demoralizing’

US high court nominee calls Donald Trump's attacks on judiciary 'demoralizing'

Neil Gorsuch, Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, on Wednesday described the president's Twitter attacks on the judiciary as "disheartening and demoralizing," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said. Gorsuch spokesman Ron Bonjean, a Republican strategist hired by the White House to help guide the judge's nomination through the U.S. Senate, confirmed that Gorsuch used those words when he met Blumenthal. Trump took to Twitter over the weekend to condemn the order by Judge James Robart that placed on hold the president's January 27 temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries and on all refugees.

