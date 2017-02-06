Top stories at 9 am, February 6: Shootout in Delhi, Sasikala opposes Sasikala, Triple Talaq

Akhilesh Yadav (Top Left), Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pusph (Right). Express photo Akhilesh Yadav (Top Left), Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pusph (Right). Express photo

Two policemen injured in Delhi shootout

Two Delhi Police personnel were injured on Monday morning in a shootout in Nehru Place with a gang of suspected criminals. Police, however, managed to arrest one of the gangsters who carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He was identified as Akbar, a police spokesperson said. Read More

Expelled AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP opposes Sasikala

Expelled AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Puspha in letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao said, “It is condemnable to nominate or invite Sasikala Natarajan to be a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu due to her criminal background. All criminal cases are pending and (she is) convicted.” Pushpa had recently filed a complaint with the Election Commission claiming that the election of Sasikala as AIADMK General Secretary was not done as per procedure. Read More

Law panel says Muslim organisations too oppose triple talaq

“While we are yet to tabulate the huge number of responses, one thing we have observed is that most people, even among the Muslims, have opposed the practice of spontaneous triple talaq. They have held that iddat period should be observed,” said Law Commission chairperson Justice B S Chauhan. The commission is currently examining more than 40,000 responses it has received to the questionnaire issued in October 2016. Read More

Akhilesh Yadav to address six rallies in Sitapur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is going to address six election rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur on Monday. In a rally on Sunday, he took on PM Modi and said: ““You all must have been hearing what the senior BJP minister said about removing SCAMs. Even we want to get rid of scams. We want to save the country from Amit Shah and PM Modi.” The people of Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new government in seven-phase elections between February 11 and March 8. Read More

People march in Quebec in tribute to mosque shooting victims

Several hundred people braved snow and cold in Quebec City to honor the six men shot to death a week earlier while praying at a local mosque. The victims included two Algerians, a Tunisian, a Moroccan and two Guineans, all holding Canadian citizenship as well. They had been attending evening prayers at their mosque when a gunman stormed in and unleashed a barrage of bullets from a pistol and a semi-automatic rifle. Read More

