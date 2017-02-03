Top stories at 9 am, February 3: Nagaland violence, Dayanidhi Maran, Goa and Punjab elections

Dimapur: Protesters burn tyres on the road during a bandh called by Joint Coordination Committee against 33 per cent women reservation for the forthcoming Municipal and Urban Local Body election in Dimapur on Saturday.PTI Photo(PTI1_28_2017_000103B) Dimapur: Protesters burn tyres on the road during a bandh called by Joint Coordination Committee against 33 per cent women reservation for the forthcoming Municipal and Urban Local Body election in Dimapur on Saturday.PTI Photo(PTI1_28_2017_000103B)

Nagaland protests: Mob torches municipal building, curfew in Kohima

The agitation in Nagaland against holding urban local bodies’ elections with 33 per cent quota for women took another ugly turn on Thursday when irate mobs set on fire the Kohima Municipal Council building and damaged a dozen government vehicles. Indefinite curfew was imposed in the state capital. “The situation is tense. Mobs set fire to the Kohima Municipal Council buildings. Several government vehicles were also damaged. Indefinite curfew was imposed in the city from 7 pm,” Nagaland DGP L L Goungel said. The state government declared the incomplete civic elections “null and void”, with Chief Minister T R Zeliang saying the Dimapur Police Commissioner and DCP (Zone 1) were transferred to ensure a fair probe into the police firing in Dimapur on Tuesday, in which two persons were killed. Read More

WATCH VIDEO | Curfew Imposed In Kohima Following Violence In Nagaland: Find Out What Happened

No case against Dayanidhi, Kalanithi Maran, misreading of files led to Aircel-Maxis probe: Court

Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran. (File Photo) Former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran. (File Photo)

Stating that the “entire case” on the Aircel-Maxis deal was based on “misreading of official files”, a special court in New Delhi gave a clean chit Thursday to former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and two firms, discharging them of charges of corruption and money laundering in cases probed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate. A senior ED official said the agency will challenge the discharge order. Officials of the CBI offered no immediate comment, saying they were yet to receive the detailed order. Discharging the Maran brothers, Special Judge O P Saini said “legally admissible evidence” was “wholly lacking” in the probe that was conducted. The CBI had alleged that the Marans received a bribe of Rs 742 crore for “coercing” C Sivasankaran to sell his telecom company Aircel to Malaysia-based Maxis. Read More

WATCH VIDEO | Aircel-Maxis Case: ED Moves Supreme Court Against Marans Acquittal By Special Court

New alliances, rebels and AAP throw Goa contest wide open

Union Minister and former Goa chief minister Union Minister and former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar

As polls in Goa approach, read on to find out how the older parties Congress and BJP dealing with the insurgence of newer alliances. in the Congress office, leaders admit they “show confidence with great nervousness”. In the BJP, Parrikar has told local media “this is going to be a watershed election”. AAP talks of a full majority. For the new regional alliance with three separate manifestos, medium of instruction in schools is the main issue. Velingkar fights only on the Konkani/Marathi plank. In a state known for “musical chairs” politics — a phrase used by Narendra Modi in Panjim — “village politics, panchayat politics, familiarity, and promises matter”, says Rahul Tripathi, social science professor. “Besides, everyone knows everyone. Every fifth house has had a relative either as chief minister, or at least knows other house which did. So candidates come doubly screened, mostly through Goa gossip filters.” “In Goa, no constituency has more than 20,000 to 23,000 voters. Even a bunch of 30 voters can play havoc, if they get influenced at the last minute,” says an AAP worker. Read More

Punjab polls: Campaigning ends, calm descends on 3 seats of Mohali district

Captain Amarinder Singh on campaign in Punjab Sunday. PTI Captain Amarinder Singh on campaign in Punjab Sunday. PTI

Campaigning for three constituencies in Mohali district came to an end on Thursday evening. More than six lakh voters will cast their votes in the district on February 4 and decide the fate of 34 candidates in the fray.

There are a total of 726 polling booths in the district, out of which 249 are in Kharar, 252 in Dera Bassi and 225 in Mohali. Out of the total polling booths, one polling booth at Nadha village under Kharar constituency is critical and 136 are vulnerable. Of the three seats, two are at present held by the Congress and another by the Shiromani Akali Dal. District Electoral Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Daljeet Singh Mangat said that as per the directions of the Election Commission, the campaign ended at 5 pm on Thursday and no candidate could now use loudspeakers, advertisements and other means to influence voters. Read More

Snap, maker of the teen social app Snapchat, files for IPO

The company behind Snapchat, a teen-oriented social network famous for its quickly disappearing messages, has filed for what could be one of the largest tech IPOs in years. Snap Inc. said Thursday that it’s seeking up to $3 billion in an initial public offering, a figure that could shift based on investor demand. That demand will help determine the price per share sought by Snap in the upcoming weeks. Snapchat has millions of users, and Snap has built a thriving ad business on it. But the company has also made a lot of money — nearly $900 million — disappear in the past two years. It was created in 2012 by Evan Spiegel, who dropped out of Stanford University just three classes shy of graduation to focus on the app. Spiegel, 26, is poised to become a multibillionaire, along with his former fraternity brother at Stanford, Robert Murphy, 28, who is also a company co-founder.

Each man owns 227 million shares of Snap stock, which was valued at $30.72 per share nine months ago when the company raised $700 million from a group of investors, according to its IPO documents filed Thursday. If Snap can fetch the same price in its IPO, Spiegel and Murphy each will be worth $7 billion. Read More

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick quits Donald Trump’s business advisory group

Travis Kalanick, addresses a gathering at an event in New Delh. (Reuters) Travis Kalanick, addresses a gathering at an event in New Delh. (Reuters)

Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick quit President Donald Trump’s business advisory group on Thursday amid mounting pressure from activists and employees who oppose the administration’s immigration policies. Critics included Uber drivers, many of whom are immigrants themselves. “Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that,” Kalanick, who had planned to attend a meeting of the group on Friday, said in an email to staff that was seen by Reuters. Uber spokeswoman Chelsea Kohler later confirmed that he had left the group. Social media campaigns had targeted Uber, urging users to delete accounts and opt for rival Lyft Inc. Uber has been emailing users who deleted their accounts to say it shares their concerns and will compensate drivers affected by the ban. Read more

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd