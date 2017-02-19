Top stories at 9 am, February 19: Malyalam actress abduction, Palaniswami wins trust vote, Nagaland MLAs look to oust CM Zeliang

Inside TN House Saturday. Inside TN House Saturday.

Edappadi K Palaniswami wins trust vote in empty House after bedlam

Two days after taking oath as the new chief minister of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday won the trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly despite DMK legislatures almost derailing the House proceedings. Demanding a secret ballot, DMK MLAs surrounded the Speaker’s Chair and clashed with the ruling-AIADMK MLAs. The House was adjourned twice due to the commotion. DMK MLAs were later evicted from the assembly and their allies staged a walkout in protest.

Nagaland does a Tamil Nadu: MLAs in Kaziranga resort, want CM replaced

Along similar lines as Tamil Nadu, MLAs of the ruling Nagaland People’s front (NPF) have been shifted to a resort in Kaziranga National Park in the state of Assam. The MLAs are looking to replace Chief Minister T R Zeliang with Neiphiu Rio, a former Chief Minister of the state. The group of dissidents are unhappy over the way Zeliang handled the anti-women’s quota protests. The Nagaland Assembly, with 60 members, has no Opposition.

Kerala horror: Top actress abducted, molested, photographed in moving car

A leading Malayalam actress was allegedly molested and photographed by her former car driver and a few of his associates. The incident happened late Friday night in a moving car near Kochi. An FIR has been registered against seven persons. Charges include Sections 366 (kidnapping), 376 (rape) of IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act. Although the actress has not alleged rape, police say the culprits will be booked under the same.

Uddhav 2.0: This is a resurgent Sena but will the gamble pay off?

With the rift between the Shiv Sena and the BJP in Maharashtra growing wider by the day, Uddhav Thackeray seems determined to denounce the party at every campaign speech ahead of the BMC polls slated to be held this month. Stating that the Sena and Mumbai share blood ties, Thackeray feels that the BJP is out to obliterate the party.

