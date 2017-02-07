Top stories at 9 am, Feb 7: CJI names 9 candidates for HC chiefs, Sasikala’s swearing-in on hold and other news

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

Supreme court collegium: Logjam breaks, 9 High Court chiefs named

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar on Monday recommended nine names to the government for taking over as regular High Court chief justices, instead of having acting chiefs for months. If the names get clearance from the Centre, it could be the highest number of appointments of chief justices made in one go. Read More

Kremlin says it wants apology from Fox News over 'killer' Vladimir Putin comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The Kremlin on Monday asked Fox news host Bill O’Reilly to apologise for his remarks on a show describing the Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a killer”. O’Reilly, in an interview with US President Donald Trump, tried to press Trump to expalin why he respects Putin. In doing so, O’Reilly asked whether Trump knows Putin is “a killer”. Read More

Note ban led to rise in domestic violence, says Madhya Pradesh crisis centre

An analysis of complaints at India’s first One Stop Crisis Centre (OSCC) in Bhopal has revealed that there was a spike in domestic violence incidents on the night of November 8, when PM Modi announced the withdrawal of high-currency notes. “Husbands threatened their wives, beat them and warned them of consequences like jail terms because they felt a loss of control over their wives,” officials said. Read More

Sasikala swearing-in depends on travel plans of Governor Vidyasagar Rao

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala is set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party’s Headquarters in Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala is set to become Tamil Nadu CM, at Party’s Headquarters in Chennai on Sunday. PTI Photo

Tamil Nadu governor C Vidyasagar Rao, on Monday, accepted the resignation of Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, paving way for AIADMK chief V K Sasikala to be elected as the new CM of the state. While the state administration is busy making way for Sasikala’s swearing-in ceremony, there has been no official confirmation of Governor Rao’s travel plans and the party leadership is clueless as to when the ceremony will take place. Read More

Donald Trump vows US, allies will defeat 'radical Islamic terrorism'

President Donald Trump salutes after walking off of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, from a weekend trip to Florida. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) President Donald Trump salutes after walking off of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, from a weekend trip to Florida. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

US President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that America and its allies would defeat the “forces of death” and keep radical jihadists away from the country. But Trump refused to share the details regarding his strategy to defeat the Islamic State group with the press. Read More

