Top stories at 9 am, Feb 24: BJP stamp across Maha civic bodies, Indian-American killed in shooting at Kansas bar and other news

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP win 8 out of 10 corporations in Maharashtra, Sena on top in Mumbai, Thane

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis stamped his presence in civic bodies elections across Mahrashtra. The BJP managed to win 82 out of 227 seats alone in Mumbai, just two short of its ally-turned-rival Shiv Sena. BJP’s gains ensured the marginalisation of Congress and NCP from the civic bodies across the state. BJP made impressive gains across the state, as it routed Congress, NCP from strongholds such as Pune. The Congress reached an altogether new low- with merely 31 seats at BMC, and also losing Solapur and Amravati to BJP. Read More

Kansas bar shooting: 1 Indian killed, two others injured in ‘racial attack’

Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the Indian who was killed in the shooting at the bar in Kansas (Image: gofundme.com) Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the Indian who was killed in the shooting at the bar in Kansas (Image: gofundme.com)

A 51-year old man on Friday allegedly opened fire at a crowded Kansas City bar, killing an Indian engineer and injuring two others, in an apparent racist attack. The local police are working with FBI to investigate the motive behind the attack. According to the police, the bartender reported the shooter Adam Purinton shouted “racial slurs” before opening fire. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, died on his way to hospital, police said. The two other injured victims were hospitalised and are in stable condition, police said. Read More

Ramjas Scare: Drama fest called off over ‘anti-national’ charge

Clashes occurred between protesters and police at North Campus, Delhi University. Clashes occurred between protesters and police at North Campus, Delhi University.

Following heavy clashes at Delhi University, SGTB Khalsa College’s street theatre festival was “postponed”. The ABVP students allegedly have issued “threats” against “anti-national themes” of some of the plays to be performed in the theatre fest. Saikat Ghosh, staff advisor of the theatre society at Khalsa College, said the programme was cancelled “under duress”. Read More

Leicester City sacks manager Claudio Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley Livepic Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley Livepic

Nine months after guiding Leicester City to a historic English Premiere League victory, the manager, Claudio Ranieri, was sacked by the club owners. The decision was made after club’s recent performance, as the Foxes find itself just one point above relegation zone in Premiere League, with only 13 matches to go. The club faced another blow, last week, after they were knocked out of FA Cup after a defeat against League one club Millwall. Read More

Malaysia says VX nerve agent used in killing of North Korean Kim Jong-nam

Kim Jong-Nam. (File Photo) Kim Jong-Nam. (File Photo)

Malaysian police investigating into the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s exiled half-brother Kim Jong-nam revealed that banned chemical weapon VX was used to kill him. The police said they have detected traces of the substance on Kim’s eyes and face. The investigation into the murder has started an international crisis, with many believeing Pyongang employed a hit-squad to take out Kim Jong-nam who had been vocally critical of his family’s dynastic control of North Korea. Read more

