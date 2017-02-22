Top stories at 9 am, Feb 22: Bihar Congress VP named in POCSO case, 7 million Yemenis close to starvation, CJI rules on plea by Kalikho Pul’s wife

Top five stories on Wednesday morning. Express photos Top five stories on Wednesday morning. Express photos

Seven million Yemenis close to starvation: UN

Seven million Yemenis are closer than ever to starvation, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the country warned on Tuesday, almost two years since a conflict escalated between the government and rebels. Yemen's war pits the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi against Houthi rebels allied with forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh. The fighting has intensified since a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the government in March 2015 after the Houthis seized the capital the previous September.

2005 Delhi serial blasts accused recounts horrors of police custody

42-year-old Mohammad Hussain Fazili returned home to Srinagar Saturday after almost 12 years in jail in connection with the 2005 Delhi serial blasts. Fazili and another accused, Mohd Rafiq Shah, were acquitted by a Delhi court last week. Fazili, who was a shawl weaver on the outskirts of Srinagar, alleged that the torture started even before the accused were taken to court for police remand. He said police forced them to sign around 200 blank papers.

Bihar Congress VP named in POCSO case, quits

Bihar Congress vice-president Brajesh Pandey, who has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly molesting the minor daughter of a former state minister, resigned from the party post on Tuesday. The resignation came on a day the girl, whose father is also from the Congress, appeared before the media and threatened to immolate herself if she did "not get justice".

CJI JS Khehar passes order for registering FIR on Kalikho Pul wife’s request

The Indian Express confirmed from the Supreme Court that the CJI, on the administrative side, had on Tuesday evening passed an order on Dangwimsai Pul's plea for lodging of an FIR. Pul's first wife, Dangwimsai Pul, had recently made public the note in New Delhi and also released her letter addressed to the CJI, seeking an FIR into the accusations and an independent probe.

Beijing has buildings in SCS that may house missiles: US

Greg Poling, a South China Sea expert at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said in a December report that China apparently had installed weapons, including anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems, on all seven of the islands it has built in the South China Sea. The officials said the new structures were likely to house surface-to-air missiles that would expand China's air defense umbrella over the islands.

