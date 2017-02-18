Top stories at 9 am, Feb 18: Tamil Nadu floor test today, Trump calls media ‘enemy of American people’ and other news

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami along with ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami along with ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. PTI Photo

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami upbeat as House to vote in Tamil Nadu battle today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, a loyalist of AIADMK Chief V K Sasikala, is set to prove the majority of his government on Saturday. The Assembly will start the trust vote at 11 am. Since Palaniswami sworn-in as the chief minister of the state, the political scene in Chennai has been relatively calmer as compared to previous 10 days. Read More

Not enough funds, Govt to limit maternity benefit to first child only

A pregnant woman at a Delhi government shelter at Motian Khan area in Delhi on July 18th 2014. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia. A pregnant woman at a Delhi government shelter at Motian Khan area in Delhi on July 18th 2014. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia.

PM Modi, in his New Year Eve’s address, announced the pregnant women will be given Rs 6000 under the maternity benefit scheme. But because of lack of funds, the government has decided to restrict it for to mother’s with one child. The Centre will also give only 50 per cent of the fund and not 60 per cent as said before. Read More

Donald Trump calls media ‘enemy of the American people’

US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

US President Donald Trump launched another tirade against media forces in the country and described it as an “enemy of the American people”. In a tweet, Trump said fake news is not his enemy, but the enemy of the American People!” Read More

AAP MLA’s father-in-law is in NGO that served midday meal

Nine students were hospitalised on Thursday. Amit Mehra Nine students were hospitalised on Thursday. Amit Mehra

Delhi police said the director of the NGO, where nine children were hospitalised after having the mid-day meal, is owned by AAP MLA’s father-in-law Kunwar Pal Singh. Singh, who is related to AAP MLA Ajay Dutt has been named in the FIR after the case came to light, the police said. Read More

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy reads House speech with party lens on, skips parts that slam Centre

Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy. (File Photo) Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy. (File Photo)

During Friday’s budget session, Tripur Governor Tathagata Roy chose to left out parts of his written speech which contained criticism made by the Left Front against the Centre’s policies and decisions. “I have read out two pages and now I will read out after para 95,” he told the House. Read More

