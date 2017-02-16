Top stories at 9 am, Feb 16: Palaniswami, OPS meet Governor with claims of majority, Mukesh Ambani praises Trump, Mulayam campaigns for Aparna Yadav

From Palaniswami, OPS meeting Tamil Nadu Governor to Mulayam Singh campaigning for Aparna Yadav, here are the top news at 9 am From Palaniswami, OPS meeting Tamil Nadu Governor to Mulayam Singh campaigning for Aparna Yadav, here are the top news at 9 am

As Sasikala goes to jail, Palaniswami, OPS meet Governor with claims of majority

As AIADMK chief V K Sasikala was sent to jail after she surrendered before a Bengaluru court, Edappadi Palanisamy and rival O Panneerselvam called on Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to claim majority support of AIADMK MLAs to form government. While Palaniswami called on the Governor to stake claim for forming the government with his camp claiming support of 124 of the party’s 134 MLAs, Panneerselvam gave a representation to the Governor

claiming “majority” support and seeking an opportunity to demonstrate it. Even though Panneerselvam does not have the support of a very large number of MLAs, he has been insisting he would prove majority on the floor of the House if asked to do so. Read full story here

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (PTI File Photo)

Is 8.65% EPF interest rate sustainable, asks Finance to Labour ministry

In a missive to the Labour Ministry last week, the Finance Ministry sought clarifications on the 8.65 per cent interest rate, with the main query pertaining to the EPFO’s ability to pay this level of interest rate and the payouts to be made in case of inoperative accounts. The Finance Ministry has also sought details from Labour Ministry on the number of inoperative accounts. “We have sought details of the total number of accounts with segregation of active and inoperative accounts. We want to ensure that contributing members do not suffer at the cost of inoperative accounts,” another official said. Read full story here

Bandaru Dattatreya

Trump can be a blessing in disguise for IT players: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said the US President is a blessing in disguise as his protectionist moves will get India’s IT industry to focus on solving local problems. The comments from Ambani who has spent over Rs 1.2 trillion in his new telecom venture Reliance Jio, come on the same Nasscom platform that delayed its customary annual growth projection to May as the industry awaits clarity on Trump’s plans to more than double the minimum salary for H1-B visa-holders and massively curb visa issuance to techies. Read full story here

Trump urges Israeli PM Netanyahu to ‘hold off’ on settlements

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “hold off” on building Jewish settlements in land the Palestinians claim for their future state, yet held back from explicitly endorsing support for a future independent Palestine. Trump made the request at a joint news conference at the White House preceding their private discussions. It is Netanyahu’s first trip to Washington since Trump became president. Read full story here

UP polls 2017: For Aparna Yadav, Netaji and Congress come together

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his daughter-in-law Dimple campaigned for his younger daughter-in-law, Aparna. He announced Aparna as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, while Aparna at one stage even chanted in his presence, “Congress party zindabad”. Not long ago, Mulayam had made statements against the SP-Congress alliance. Read full story here

