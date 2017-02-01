Top stories at 9 am, Feb 1: IUML MP E Ahamed dies, Trump announces Supreme Court pick and other news

Former MoS for External Affairs and Kerala MP E Ahamed (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Former MoS for External Affairs and Kerala MP E Ahamed (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

E Ahamed, former union minister and IUML MP from Kerala, passes away

Former Union Minister and Indian Union Muslim League MP from Kerala, E Ahamed, 78, passed away early morning on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 78 year old was on life support at RML hospital. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during President Pranab Mukherjee’s joint address in Parliament on Tuesday. Read More

Donald Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

Judge Neil Gorsuch turns to look at President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, after Trump announced Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. Gorsuch’s wife Louise watches. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Judge Neil Gorsuch turns to look at President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, after Trump announced Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. Gorsuch’s wife Louise watches. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Gorsuch, 49, is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter century. The fast-rising conservative judge is known for his writings. His selection is likely to spark fierce opposition from Democrats. “Judge Gorsuch has outstanding legal skills, a brilliant mind, tremendous discipline and has earned bipartisan support,” Trump said. Read More

Hafiz Saeed detention in national interest, says Pakistan Army

Hafiz Saeed in Lahore on Monday. AP photo Hafiz Saeed in Lahore on Monday. AP photo

Pakistan Army, in a perceptible shift, on Tuesday said the detention of Mumbai terror attacks mastermind, Hafiz Saeed is in “national interest”. The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) chief was placed under house arrest on Monday. Pakistan Army has earlier always mainted that they have kept Saeed “in play” as a “strategic asset” . Read More

Girl among 3 killed in blast at venue of Congress poll rally in Bathinda

At the site of the blast in Bathinda on Tuesday. Express photo At the site of the blast in Bathinda on Tuesday. Express photo

A minor girl, along with two others, were killed in a car explosion in Bathinda district of Punjab. 15 others were injured in the blast which took place at the site of an election meeting on Tuesday. The area has been cordoned off by BSF personnel. The incident took place just after Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi wrapped up his campaign speech. Read More

H1B visa restrictions: Tech stocks plummet, NASSCOM says it’s a challenge for Indian firms

Tech stocks plummeted on Tuesday after the US govt introduced The Zoe Lofgren Bill in the House of Representatives. NASSCOM officials said the proposed bill aimed at preventing high skill jobs from going to non-US citizens, will pose a big challenge to the Indian information technology sector, even though it is a long way from becoming a law. Read More

