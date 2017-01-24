Top stories at 8 pm, Jan 24: Centre seeks to withdraw Jallikattu notification, BJP’s comments on SRK’s Raees promotions, Pak conducts test of N-missile

Earlier, the Centre requested the SC to postpone its judgment as it would vitiate an already emotionally-charged atmosphere in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the Centre requested the SC to postpone its judgment as it would vitiate an already emotionally-charged atmosphere in Tamil Nadu.

Centre seeks to withdraw January 2016 notification on Jallikattu

Days before the Supreme Court was set to deliver its judgment on the Centre’s January 2016 notification on Jallikattu, the Centre on Tuesday informed the apex court it now seeks to withdraw it in view of the Tamil Nadu Assembly passing a law, allowing the smooth conduct of the bull-taming sport. Earlier, the Centre requested the SC to postpone its judgment as it would vitiate an already emotionally-charged atmosphere in Tamil Nadu. The O Panneerselvam-led government swiftly moved to promulgate an ordinance allowing Jallikattu in the state. Within two days of Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao signing the ordinance, a special assembly session was convened and the ordinance became a law within minutes of it being tabled by Chief Minister Panneerselvam. Read More

Shah Rukh Khan was riding the August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his upcoming film, Raees. Shah Rukh Khan was riding the August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his upcoming film, Raees.

Shah Rukh Khan ‘Raees’ promotion: Crowds will come to see Dawood too, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Crowds will turn out even if Dawood Ibrahim comes in public, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya today said, targeting Shah Rukh Khan over the death of a man during heavy rush at the actor’s promotion of his film ‘Raees’ for which he travelled by train. Vijayvargiya also took to twitter to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hit out at Rahul Gandhi using the titles of two upcoming Bollywood films, saying our country’s ‘Kaabil’ is better than the ‘Raees’ of other country, apparently referring to the Congress vice president’s foreign roots. Read More

Supreme Court made it clear that no one over the age of 70 years should be considered. Supreme Court made it clear that no one over the age of 70 years should be considered.

Supreme Court allows Centre, BCCI to suggest names of administrators

In a fresh twist to the ongoing case on cricket reforms, the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Centre and embattled BCCI to suggest names for appointment in the committee of administrators to run the apex cricket body, making it clear that no one over the age of 70 years should be considered. The court, which had initially sought names from amicus curiae, Anil Divan and Gopal Subramaniam, for appointing the administrators, deferred the decision to announce the names of administrators till January 30 after BCCI and the central government successfully argued that they should also be allowed to give names in sealed covers for consideration. Read More

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya. Liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

CBI chargesheets Vijay Mallya, 11 others in IDBI loan default case

The Central Bureau of Investigation Tuesday chargesheeted former UB group chairman Vijay Mallya and 11 others in connection with the default of loan granted by IDBI bank to now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. On Monday, CBI arrested former chairman of IDBI Bank Yogesh Aggarwal along with four other former officials in the connection with the same case. IDBI bank granted over Rs 900 crore to Kingfisher Airlines during the time Aggarwal was chairman. Among those arrested were identified as the assistant vice-president Shailesh Borkar, the senior manager (accounts) AC Shah and then deputy general manager (finance) Amit Nadkarni. On the same day, CBI sleuths also conducted searches at the UB Group offices in Bengaluru. Read More

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Pakistan conducts first flight test of nuclear-capable ‘Ababeel’ missile

Pakistan has successfully conducted first flight test of surface-to-surface nuclear-capable missile ‘Ababeel’, said Pakistan military. The missile is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead up to 2,200 kms, which brings many Indian cities within its striking range. Ababeel is capable of delivering multiple warheads using Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, Army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a statement. “The test flight was aimed at validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system,” he said.

