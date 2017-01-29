Top stories at 4 PM, January 29: Akhilesh-Rahul joint presser, EC notice to Kejriwal and other news

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav during a joint press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav during a joint press conference in Lucknow on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

We are like two wheels of a bicycle: Akhilesh at joint press briefing with Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav jump started the poll campaign for the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance in UP on Sunday. “This SP-Congress partnership is an answer to the politics of hate and division. We want to end the politics of anger perpetuated by the RSS-BJP…This is not an opportunistic alliance. We will show PM Modi and BJP-RSS that people of UP are with us.” Gandhi said during the briefing.

Finance Minister Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (PTI)

Union Budget 2017: Service tax to be hiked to 16-18%; eating out, phone bills to be costlier

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may hike service tax rate to 16-18 per cent from the current 15 per cent in the Budget, due on Wednesday, as a precursor to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout. The tax slabs decided for the GST are 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent and taking service tax closer to one of the slabs is a logical move in the Budget, tax experts said. Tax experts say, Jaitley, who had in his previous budget hiked service tax rate by 0.5 per cent to 15 per cent, may raise the levy by at least one percentage point to 16 per cent

India U19 team physical fitness trainer Rajesh Sawant found dead

Rajesh Sawant, the physical fitness trainer of the India U-19 cricket team, was found dead at a hotel in south Mumbai. Amitabh Choudhary, joint secretary, BCCI, said he Sawant did not report for team activities in the morning. People looking for him found him having passed away in his room, he added. The reason for Sawant’s death is unclear.

AAP chief and Delhi CM AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal . (File Photo)

Election Commission orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for asking voters to accept bribe from BJP, Congress

The Election Commission ordered the registration of an FIR against AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for asking voters to take bribes from BJP and Congress and vote for AAP. Kejriwal reportedly made the remarks at an election rally in Goa on January 8. “Being Chief Minister of Delhi and a star campaigner of AAP in Goa, he is expected to conduct in an exemplary manner in election campaigns in a law abiding manner so as to be a role model for others to emulate but he has on several occasions again violated provisions of MCC by breaking his assurance to EC,” the poll panel said.

S M Krishna S M Krishna

Congress doesn’t need mass leaders, only managers: S M Krishna on his resignation

SM Krishna, who served as the external affairs minister in the UPA administration, has resigned from the Congress. He said the Congress does not need ‘mass leaders’ but ‘managers.’ The leader, who has also served in the capacity of the chief minister of Karnataka, was reportedly miffed with the party leadership over his sidelining. Krishna, 85, had held a press conference on Sunday when he made these remarks.