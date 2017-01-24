Top stories at 3 pm, Jan 24, Kamal Haasan wants answer on ‘cop’ arson, President Trump to talk to PM Modi, 2 militants killed in Ganderbal

Tamil actor Kamal Haasan Tamil actor Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan asks for explanation for cop committing arson during Jallikattu

Actor Kamal Haasan said at a press conference Tuesday that the administration and the police must give an answer on alleged cop arson during the Jallikattu protests on Monday. The actor had tweeted a video that was already viral on social media, that showed a man in a police uniform setting fire to an auto rickshaw during the violent protests. The video had been retweeted over 11,000 times and led many to question the police’s attempts to curb the violent protests. The violence, which was followed by arson, erupted as the police moved to evict nearly 10,000 Jallikattu protesters from Marina Beach in Chennai. Chennai Police Commissioner S George said that the video would be investigated. Read more

Cabinet waives off Rs 66.50 cr farmers interest on short-term crop loans

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to waive off farmers’ interests for short term crop loans from Cooperative Banks for November and December. The government has in effect waived interests amounting to Rs 66.50 crore on the loans. Apart from this, the Cabinet took some other key decisions, including approving the ratification of the Second Commitment Period of the Kyoto Protocol on containing Green House Gases, transferring 11.35 acres of land to the Airport Authorities of India in exchange for the same area of land in Anisabad, Bihar, and the IIM Bill. Read more

President Trump to talk to PM Modi later today

US President Donald Trump is going to have his first conversation with PM Modi after his inauguration on January 20. He is scheduled to call PM Modi around 11 pm (IST) for a brief discussion. There has been a lot of speculation regarding Trump’s foreign policy based on his campaigns, where he repeatedly said it will be geared towards “bringing back jobs” to the US. It has been speculated that Trump’s focus could be on manufacturing which could affect China, as well as hit IT jobs which are outsourced to Indian companies from the US. Read more

J&K: Two militants killed in encounter in Ganderbal

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Khimber Hadooda area in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. Security forces had launched the operation 25 km from Srinagar following information about the presence of militants in the Hadooda area. Officials said as the security forces were closing in, the militants opened fire, which was retaliated to by the troops. Read more

Trump picks Indian-American Ajit Pai as FCC head

President Trump has picked Indian-American Ajit Vardaraj Pai to head the Federal Communications Commission. Pai has been a fierce opponent of net neutrality during Obama’s administration. The FCC, which currently has three members on the panel, now with its Republican majority is expected to roll back policies including net neutrality rules. Pai, the fourth Indian-American to hold a senior position in the administration, said he was deeply grateful to the president and looks forward to working towards bringing the benefits of the digital age to all Americans. Read more

