Top stories at 3 pm, Feb 28: Ramjas protest peaceful, 11 killed in Andhra bus accident and more

The protesters at the march on Tuesday (Photo: Sajin Saju) The protesters at the march on Tuesday (Photo: Sajin Saju)

Ramjas protest against ABVP largely peaceful

Amid massive police deployment, students from Delhi University, JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia held a protest march in the national capital, a day after the Delhi University Students Union and ABVP activists conducted a ‘Tiranga’ march. The march was largely peaceful and rang with slogans crying for ‘azadi’ from alleged hooliganism of the ABVP. Read more

11 killed in Andhra bus accident

The death toll in the bus accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district climbed to 11 with several others injured in the incident. The bus, which was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad, had fallen into a canal in between two flyovers. The death toll may go up as operations to rescue people trapped in the bus continue. Read more

Madhya Pradesh ATM dispenses Rs 500 notes without serial numbers

Adding to the series of new bank notes with errors, an ATM in Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh has dispensed new Rs 500 notes without serial numbers. The police were informed and the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM was sealed after two residents of the district had withdrawn two Rs 500 notes each and none of the notes bore serial numbers. There were two similar cases in Damoh last week. Read more

Supreme Court denies nod to woman to terminate her 26-week foetus suffering from Down Syndrome

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to allow a woman, who is in her 26th week of pregnancy, to abort her foetus on the ground that it suffered from ‘down syndrome.’ Saying “we have a life in our hands,” the court said that as per a report of the medical board constituted to examine the 37-year-old woman, there was no physical risk to the mother in continuation of pregnancy. Read more

