Top stories at 3 pm, Feb 21: Reliance Jio to offer discounted prices from April 1, Twin blasts outside Pakistan court and more stories

Making another set of announcement, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said that Jio telecoms unit will start charging customers from April 1 and that all domestic voice calls will always remain free, adding that there will be no roaming charges. He also announced the launch of Jio Prime membership programme, that will open from March 1 and will remain open till March 31, 2017. Those who are already subscribers and those who join Jio before March 31, can subscribe to a year plan for a fee of Rs 99. Jio Prime members can continue to benefit from Jio New Year offer for another 12 months, the scheme will be for a price of about Rs 300/month for another full year. More value plans will be announced for Jio Prime members soon and details will be on My Jio app, Ambani said.

Pakistan: Twin blasts near Charsadda court, six dead, 14 injured

At least six people have been killed and 14 were injured after two blasts occurred outside a court in Charsadda in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, according to Pakistani television reports. After blowing up explosives, the militants started firing and tried to enter the sessions court. There were, however, conflicting reports of how many blasts took place. Some reports claimed there was just one blast while others said there were more than two. Local reports said one lawyer was killed in the attack.

India tops charts as world's largest defense importer

India continued to top the charts as the world's largest defense importer while global arms sales over the last five years reached their highest level since 1990, according to a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. India accounted for 13 per cent of global arms imports between 2012 and 2016, followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, China and Algeria, said SIPRI.

UP polls 2017: PM Modi should first build cremation grounds in every village of BJP-ruled states, says Mayawati

A day after trading barbs with Narendra Modi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati launched another attack on the Prime Minister over his controversial remark in Fatehpur rally. Addressing the media, Mayawati said that PM Modi should first ensure construction of cremation grounds in every village that falls under BJP ruled states before talking about Uttar Pradesh. Her comment came in response to the Prime Minister's statement on Sunday, in which he accused the Uttar Pradesh government of adopting a biased attitude towards a particular community.

BMC Elections 2017: 41 per cent voting till 1:30 pm, highest so far

Over 41 per cent voter turnout has been recorded in cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and 9 other civic bodies across Maharashtra. It is the highest so far. The elections are considered crucial for estranged allies BJP and Shiv Sena as they are at the forefront of this battle of might.

