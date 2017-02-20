Top stories at 2 pm, Feb 20: DMK challenges trust vote, Microsoft-Flipkart announce partnership and other news

DMK moves Madras High Court challenging trust vote

Opposition party DMK on Monday moved the Madras High Court seeking to declare Saturday’s vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Assembly null and void. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami had won the trust vote 122-11 in the 234-member assembly aided by the eviction of main opposition DMK and walkout by its allies, amid stormy scenes during which mikes were uprooted, chairs toppled and sheets of papers torn. The session was adjourned twice by the Speaker because of ruckus inside the Assembly.Read full story here

Microsoft-Flipkart announce strategic partnership

India’s leading e-commerce company Flipkart on Monday announced a “strategic partnership” with IT giant Microsoft, where in the online retailer will take up Microsoft Azure as its exclusive public cloud platform. The partnership was aimed at providing consumers in the country the best online shopping service, it said. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal announced the partnership at an event in Bengaluru on Monday. Read full story here

Fake notes worth Rs 96 k seized along Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

Border Security Forces (BSF) troops on Monday seized a hoard of 48 Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 2,000 denomination notes from a man who was apprehended along the Indo-Bangla border in Malda town of West

Bengal. The officials said that Sharif ul Shah, 32, who was arrested for trying to smuggle the fake notes totaling to Rs 96,000 is suspected to have come in from Pakistan. Read Full story here

TN CM announces closure of 500 liquor retail outlets

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, on Monday, took a number of decisions after he attained his position by winning Saturday’s trust vote with 122-11 majority in the state Assembly. Among the first five decisions he took, shutting of 500 state-run liquor shops was his very first decision. Apart from that, he also approved a 50 per cent subsidy for working women to buy new two-wheeler vehicles, a hike in maternity aid from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000 and building of 5000 new houses for fishermen. Read full story here

