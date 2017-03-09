Top stories at 2 pm, March 9: Two militants killed in Pulwama encounter, SC dismisses Gopal Ansal plea

An encounter broke out between Militants and security forces in Pulwama district.(Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) An encounter broke out between Militants and security forces in Pulwama district.(Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Two militants, civilian killed in Pulwama encounter

Two militants and a 15-year-old boy was killed in an encounter that is underway between militants and security forces in Padgampora, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to ANI reports, one of the slain militants has been identified as LeT’s Mohammad Shafi Shergujari. PTI reports that the militants were hiding in two houses and security forces launched a search operation around 2.30 am after getting information about the presence of militants in Awantipora area. The militants opened fire at security forces which led to an encounter between the militants and security forces. Read full story here

Uphaar fire trgaedy: SC dismisses Gopal Ansal plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed real estate baron Gopal Ansal plea seeking extension of his time to surrender for serving one-year jail term regarding the 1997 Uphaar cinema hall fire tragedy case. The court also ordered him to surrender on March 19. A three judge bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, “The appeal filed by Gopal Ansal is dismissed.” Read full Story here

AIADMK raises issue of killing of Tamil Nadu fisherman by Sri Lankan navy in LS

AIADMK leader M Thambidurai. (File Photo) AIADMK leader M Thambidurai. (File Photo)

During the budget session in Lok Sabha on on Thursday, the AIADMK urged the Centre to take strong action regarding the issue of the alleged killing of the Tamil Nadu fisherman by Sri Lankan navy and asked it to make sure that such incidents do not repeat in the future.“It is high time India intervene and protect its citizens, and see to it that such incidents don’t repeat,” said AIADMK leader M Thambidurai. Read Full story here

Why is Modi govt silent on attacks against Indians in US, asks Congress leader Kharge

In the second session of the Budget session on Thursday, Congress Leader Mallikharjun Kharge attacked the Modi government asking why it is silent on the issue of attacks against Indian in the US. He also demanded the Prime Minister to make a statement regarding the issue today. Various other opposition leaders also raised the issue in the budget session today. On this Home Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the house saying that the government has taken serious note of the issue. Read full story here

SC asks Vijay Mallya whether he truthfully disclosed assets

Vijay Malla. (File photo) Vijay Malla. (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Vijay Mallya whether he truthfully disclosed his assets to the court or not. A bench comprised of two judges A K Goel and U U Lalit asked the liquor baron if he had been truthful after a consortium of banks led by the SBI alleged that $40 million was transferred by Mallya to his three children in complete violation. Read full story here

