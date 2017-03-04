Top stories at 2 pm, March 4: PM Modi roadshow travels through Varanasi, Indian-origin man shot dead in US and more

PM Narendra Modi offering tributes at the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya (ANI photo) PM Narendra Modi offering tributes at the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya (ANI photo)

PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi, offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Saturday. The PM is on a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency to campaign for BJP for seventh and last phase of Uttar Phase Assembly Elections scheduled to take place on March 8. The PM began his visit with a roadshow originating from Banaras Hindu University where he garlanded Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya’s statue. He will address a rally in Jaunpur later in the day. Click here to read more

Indian-origin businessman shot dead in US

Just days after two Indian engineers were shot by an intoxicated Navy veteran in Kansas, US, leading to death of one of them, another such incident occurred. As per reports, Harnish Patel was shot dead outside his home in South Carolina on Thursday night. Earlier, the killing of Srinivas Kuchibhotla led to questions being raised on security of Indians residing in the US. However, Donald Trump had condemned the attack calling it ‘hate and evil’. Click here to read more

Former MP Syed Shahabuddin passes away

Former MP and member of Babri Action Committee, Syed Shahabuddin passed away at a hospital in Noida after a prolonged illness. He was 82 years old. Shahabuddin was elected an MP for three terms and also served as a diplomat in Indian Foreign Service (IFS). He was also involved in the Shah Bano case. Click here to read more

Rajasthan education minister calls Akbar ‘atank kari’

Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani stirred another controversy on Friday when he called emperor Akbar an ‘atank kari’. The minister had earlier dropped the chapters from textbooks which used the suffix ‘great’ for the emperor. Also, he had recently changed the name of ‘Akbar fort’ to ‘Ajmer fort’ and allegedly received a threat letter after that. Devnani however said that he had used the word ‘aakranta’ which means invader. Click here to read more

Ujjain police registers case against ex-RSS leader Kundan Chandrawat

The Ujjain police registered a case against former state RSS leader Kundan Chandrawat after he announced a bounty of Rs 1 crore on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s head. Chandrawat had made the statement at a gathering of RSS volunteers in the state in opposition to the political violence and killing of organisation cadre in Kerala. The RSS had distanced itself from Chandrawat’s statement and later removed him from all the posts. Click here to read more

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd