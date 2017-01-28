Top stories at 2 pm, January 28: 5 soldiers trapped after heavy snowfall in Kupwara, Zuckerberg criticises Trump’s refugee policy and other news

Army soldiers at rescue work in Gurez sector where an incident of severe avalanche took place on Wednesday. PTI Photo Army soldiers at rescue work in Gurez sector where an incident of severe avalanche took place on Wednesday. PTI Photo

J&K: Five soldiers trapped after heavy snowfall in Kupwara

At least five soldiers were reportedly trapped after heavy snow caved in at an army post in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Rescue operations were launched to retrieve the army personnel. The incident comes just two days after twin avalanches in Gurez and Sonmarg in which two soldiers lost their lives.

NCC experience gives a glimpse of India’s strengths and diversities: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed NCC cadets and officers at a rally in New Delhi. Congratulating the youngsters at the rally, the prime minister said the NCC experience offers a glimpse of India's experience and diversity. PM Modi went on to say that he feels confident about the future of the country. Pushing for digital economy, Modi asked the youngsters at the rally to download the BHIM app and contribute to a cashless economy.

Mark Zuckerberg criticises Donald Trump’s refugee order, says US is a nation of immigrants

On the day US President Donald Trump signed an executive order hardening his stance on refugees, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to social media to criticise the move. Admitting he is concerned about the impact Trump's recent executive orders will have on the country, Zuckerberg said that US is a land of immigrants. Talking about his personal life, Zuckerberg added that his wife Priscilla Chan's parents were refugees from China and Vietnam.

Audi SUV rams into auto in Ghaziabad, 4 dead

A SUV Audi rammed into a three-wheeler in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh late night on Friday. Four passengers in the auto were reportedly killed in the accident. The two passengers in the SUV were saved by the airbags, as per the reports.

Begged for help, not loans, says Vijay Mallya

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya accused the government's policies and economic conditions for the failure of his Kingfisher Airlines. Mallya, in a series of tweets, said that public funds were used to bail out the state-owned Air India, but not the then "largest domestic airline". He also claimed that he sought policy changes which were not approved, which hurt his airlines. Mallya also said that he "begged for help" and not loans, but policy changes.

