Top stories at 2 pm, January 27: Salman Khan claims innocence in blackbuck case, Sania in Australian Open mixed doubles final

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo) Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

SC refuses to entertain PIL for issuing guidelines to restrict transport of beef

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL for issuing guidelines to restrict transport of beef to states where slaughtering isn’t allowed. The apex court stated that it has already passed orders on measures to stop illegal inter-state transportation of cattle. Around 36 beef dealers associations across Maharashtra had filed a petition in the top court challenging the ban on the slaughtering of cow last year. The dealers had asked the court to permit the slaughtering of cattle – bulls and bullocks, and out a ban on cows. Read More

Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan. (File Photo) Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan. (File Photo)

Sexual harassment cloud, Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan quits

Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan quit a day after 80 employees of the Shillong Raj Bhavan sent a letter to the President and Prime Minister seeking his removal over allegations of sexual harassment. He is said to have conveyed to the Centre that he plans to step down. A veteran RSS activist from Tamil Nadu, Shanmuganathan (68) landed in a controversy when 80 Raj Bhavan employees complained that “his activities (have) hurt the decorum and prestige of the Raj Bhavan as well as sentiments of the Raj Bhavan employees”. Read More

Budget must be presented after assembly elections: Akhilesh Yadav writes in letter to PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the budget be presented after the assembly elections. He said that if budget is presented before the votings commence, Uttar Pradesh will be deprived of schemes that could help India’s most populous state. On Monday, the Supreme Court had rejected a petition seeking postponement of Union budget date due to upcoming elections in five states. Read More

Blackbuck poaching case: I am innocent, being falsely implicated, says Salman Khan as he appears before Jodhpur court today

After been acquitted in the Arms Act case last week linked to the killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago, Salman Khan along with ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu appeared before a court on Friday. Salman Khan reportedly said that he is innocent and was being falsely implicated. During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, Salman allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbucks in Kankani village. Read More

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig made their way in the mixed doubles final. (Source: AP) Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig made their way in the mixed doubles final. (Source: AP)

Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig through to Australian Open mixed doubles final

Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig made their way to the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open by getting the better of the Aussie pairing Samantha Stosur-Sam Groth. In a contest that lasted an hour and 18 minutes, Mirza-Dodig emerged triumphant by 6-4, 2-6, 10-5. Mirza and Dodig’s rivals in the final will be decided later today when Elina Svitolina/Chris Guccione take on Abigail Spears/Juan Sebastian Cabal on Margaret Court Arena. Read More

