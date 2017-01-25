Top stories at 2 pm, January 25: AWBI moves SC, Sharad Yadav and Vinay Katiyar’s controversial comments, jailbreak in Goa

The Animal Welfare Board of India, along with other animal welfare bodies, has moved the Supreme Court challenging the new Act allowing the traditional sport of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo) The Animal Welfare Board of India, along with other animal welfare bodies, has moved the Supreme Court challenging the new Act allowing the traditional sport of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo)

Animal Welfare Board moves SC challenging Tamil Nadu’s new law allowing Jallikattu

The Animal Welfare Board of India moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the new Jallikattu act. The apex court has listed the matter for January 30 along with the Centre’s plea for withdrawing the 2016 notification allowing Jallikattu. The petitions come in the backdrop of the passing of the an amendment bill in the Tamil Nadu assembly to conduct Jallikattu in the state, replacing an ordinance that was promulgated earlier. Read More

Janata Dal (United) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav.

Sharad Yadav makes sexist remarks, says ‘honour of vote comes above honour of daughter’

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, while addressing a gathering in Patna, made a controversial remark in which he said that “the honour of vote comes above the honour of daughter/s”. Yadav’s bizarre reasoning for the comparison, in his own words, was that “if daughter’s honour is compromised, it only affects the village or community but if the vote’s honour is compromised, it impacts the entire nation”. Read More

There are prettier campaigners than Priyanka Gandhi: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar

Courting controversy, BJP MP Vinay Katiyar on Wednesday said that there are “prettier star campaigners” than Priyanka Gandhi. “Unse jyada bohut si sundar mahilayen hai jo star campaigner hain (There are several prettier ladies than Priyanka Gandhi who are star campaigners),” he said. Katiyar’s comment came only hours after former JD(U) president and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav made a ‘derogatory’ comment on women. Read More

Goa jailbreak: Prisoner killed; jailor, 2 guards, 9 inmates injured

A prisoner was killed on Wednesday, while a jailor, two security guards and nine inmates were injured when nearly 49 prisoners at Sada sub jail in Goa took the entire prison to “hostage” and tried to flee. Vinayak Korbatkar, who was shifted to Sada sub jail near Vasco town in South Goa from Colvale prison in North Goa after being accused in a murder case in July last year, was allegedly stabbed to death in the melee at around 11 PM the previous day. Read More

PM PM Narendra Modi in a meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (PIB Photo)

UAE is an important partner in India’s growth story, welcome its investments: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for UAE’s continued support to India, saying the two leaders have agreed to sustain the momentum of its relations in key areas, including energy and investments. The two nations also inked 13 pacts including one on strategic cooperation. Speaking at a joint press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he discussed trade, terrorism, Islamic radicalisation as well as threats in the region. Read More

