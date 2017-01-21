Top stories at 2 pm, January 21: Blast in Pak kills 20, Kejriwal requests EC to withdraw security, Senior SP leader joins BSP

A firefighter sprays water on the burned hulk of a bus that crashed and burst into flames near Verona, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Italian Firfighters/ANSA via AP) A firefighter sprays water on the burned hulk of a bus that crashed and burst into flames near Verona, northern Italy, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Italian Firfighters/ANSA via AP)

Bus carrying teenagers crashes in northern Italy, 16 dead

A bus returning from a school trip to France, carrying Hungarian teenagers aged between 16-18, crashed and caught fire on a motorway in the city of Verona in Italy. According to reports, the bus stuck a pylon and tripped over, which caused it to catch fire. At least 16 people are believed to have been dead in the accident while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. Reports suggests there were 36 people on board in the bus.

Blast in northwest Pakistan’s vegetable market kills 20, over 50 injured

A bomb blast in northwest Pakistan's restive Kurram district killed 20 people and wounded 50 others. According to the officials, the blast took place in the crowded vegetable market in Parachinar. As per initial reports, the explosives were kept inside a vegetable crate which exploded during vegetables auction, officials said. The injured were admitted in the nearby hospitals, but the authorities say there is an acute shortage of doctors and medical facilities. The officials also expect the death toll to rise, since it was a busy day in the market.

Arvind Kejriwal requests EC to repeal his security appratus in poll-bound Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Election Commission requesting the body to withdraw the security measures provided to him and his ministers in poll-bound Punjab. Kejriwal said that because of the "poor" law and order situtation in the state, the citizens are more in need of the security appartus and the Punjab police should serve them. "Our clear position is that given the law and order situation of Punjab, all this security apparatus should be deployed for the safety and security of the people of the state," Kejriwal wrote.

Samajwadi Party leader Ambika Chaudhary joins BSP, slams Akhilesh Yadav

A senior Samajwadi Party leader Ambika Chaudhary on Saturday joined BSP, giving a major setback to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in poll-bound state. Chaudhary, who was close to SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav slammed the chief minister for disrepecting the party supremo and said he was saddened by how the party patriarch was treated by his son. Chaudhary, who joined the BSP in the presence of Mayawati, has been promised a party ticket from his traditional Phephna seat in Ballia which he had lost in the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

All efforts being made to fulfill cultural aspirations of Tamil people: PM Modi on Jallikattu

As protests in Tamil Nadu continued to gain momentum over the ban on the sport of Jallikattu, PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that the central government is doing everything in its power to fulfill cultural aspirations of the people of the state. The PM said that he is committed towards the people of Tamil Nadu. "We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu. All efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people," PM Modi said on Twitter. "Central Government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu & will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress," he said.

