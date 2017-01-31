Top stories at 2 pm: H1-B reform bill, President address to both houses of parliament, Economic Survey

A legislation has been introduced in the US House of Representatives which among other things calls for more than doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to USD 130,000. A legislation has been introduced in the US House of Representatives which among other things calls for more than doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to USD 130,000.

Setback for Indian firms: H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Representatives

A legislation has been introduced in the US House of Representatives which among other things calls for more than doubling the minimum salary of H-1B visa holders to USD 130,000, making it difficult for firms to use the programme to replace American employees with foreign workers, including from India. Read more

Govt committed to growth, ‘sabka saath, sabka vikaas’, says President Pranab Mukherjee

Terming the advancement of the budget cycle and merger of railway and union budget as “historic”, President Pranab Mukherjee, addressing both Houses of Parliament, on Tuesday listed down the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government, a day before Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget. “At the core of all my Govt policies, is the welfare of ‘gareeb’, ‘peedit’, ‘Dalit’, ‘vanchhit’,” Mukherjee said. Read more

Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley with Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian (L), Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das (2nd L) at North Block in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: PTI) Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley with Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian (L), Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das (2nd L) at North Block in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: PTI)

GDP to be lower at 6.5 per cent in financial year 2017; rebound next fiscal: Economic Survey

India’s economic growth has been pegged at 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal, down from 7.6 per cent recorded in the last financial year, but is expected to rebound in the range of 6.75-7.5 per cent in 2017-18. The Economic Survey for 2016-17, tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today, underlined the need for more reforms. Read more

Defence Minister Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar . (Source: ANI)

Let EC probe, says Parrikar on complaint against him for ‘bribery’ remarks

Responding to a complaint filed against him for violating the model code of conduct, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday morning said “let Election Commission investigate complaints”. The complaint followed Parrikar’s comment on Sunday when he told residents of a slum near Panaji that it is okay to accept Rs 500 from candidates to attend rallies, but they should cast votes for the BJP only. Read more

IT stocks tumble 9 per cent on concerns over H1-B visa

Shares of IT companies plunged as much as 9 per cent today amid concerns that the new bill in the US that aims to rework the H1-B visa programme will adversely impact the hiring plans of Indian technology firms. Shares of TCS plunged by 5.46 per cent to touch an intra-day low of Rs 2,206.55 on BSE. Infosys lost 4.57 per cent to Rs 905 and Wipro went down by 4.11 per cent to Rs 445.55. Read more

