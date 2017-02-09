Top stories at 2 pm, Feb 9: Gopal Ansal sentenced in Uphar fire tragedy case, Panneerselvam to convert Jayalalithaa’s residence into memorial, Akhilesh sacks cabinet minister

Uphaar cinema tragedy in 1997 killed 59 people. (File Photo) Uphaar cinema tragedy in 1997 killed 59 people. (File Photo)

Uphaar fire tragedy: SC sentences Gopal Ansal to one year jail

The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced Gopal Ansal to one year jail term in connection with the Uphaar fire tragedy which took place in 1997. Ansal previously served four months of his four year sentence, which was later commuted. He will now have to serve the remainder of the sentence which is six months. His brother Sushil Ansal, however, was let off by the top court citing his old age. Reacting to the development, the Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) said that they lost faith in the judiciary.

Panneerselvam issues orders to convert Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence into memorial

O Panneerselvam, on Thursday, issued executive orders to convert late chief minister Jayalalithaa's residence at Poes Garden into an "Amma Memorial". Sasikala is likely to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Thursday post noon at Raj Bhawan and parade before him the 131 MLAs who pledged their support. In a bid to keep the flock intact, Saikala herded all the MLAs into three buses and sent them away to stay at five-star hotels and farmhouses.

UP elections 2017: Akhilesh sacks rebel Minister Sharda Pratap Shukla from cabinet

The Akhilesh Yadav ministry on Thursday sacked rebel SP MLA and UP minister Sharda Pratap Shukla who is contesting the Assembly elections on RLD ticket. Sensing that he would be sidelined this time, Shukla had filed two sets of nomination papers on the last day of doing so — one as Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate and another as an Independent. The Samajwadi Party has denied ticket to Shukla and instead fielded Anurag Yadav from the Sarojini Nagar Assembly seat in Lucknow.

Kerala techie found dead in Australia ‘under mysterious circumstances’

A software engineer, identified as Monisha Arun, from Kerala was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her apartment in Clayton, Australia.The dead body had been discovered by her husband Arun after he returned from work on Tuesday. The IT professional hailed from Koprakalam, which is a village near Ponkunnam.

Opposition seeks apology from PM Modi for his remarks, disrupt Rajya Sabha

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo / TV GRAB) Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo / TV GRAB)

Congress, CPI(M) and JD(U) raised the remarks made by PM Modi during his intervention in the Motion of Thanks to President's address yesterday, saying the prime minister was "abusive" and used "insulting" language. While ruling benches countered the statements vociferously, Congress and other opposition party members trooped into the Well raising slogans demanding an apology from Modi. This along with slogan shouting by AIADMK members created a din, forcing Deputy Chairman P J Kurien to adjourn the House till noon.

