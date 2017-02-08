Top stories at 2 pm, Feb 8: Sasikala hits back at Panneerselvam, Donald Trump and PM Modi talk H1-B visa, contempt proceedings against HC judge

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam. (File Photo) AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam. (File Photo)

Panneerselvam colluded with the party which Amma fought against: Sasikala

AIADMK chief VK Sasikala said that caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam colluded with the party that “Amma fought against”. “I could sense the acts of CM who completely connived with the opposition,” said Sasikala addressing the press at the party headquarters. She added that it became her responsibility to put an end to the ‘wrongdoings’ of Panneerselvam. “Our opponents are after us and spearheading whatever is happening today, but nothing can stop us from following Amma’s path,” Sasikala said. “History has shown us that traitors have never won. We will show the traitors the true path of Amma,” she added.

Supreme Court bench invokes contempt proceedings against sitting HC judge for first time

The Supreme Court Wednesday issued a notice of contempt to a high court judge for writing letters, levelling allegations of corruption against several sitting and retired apex court and high court judges. It was the first time such a thing has occurred in the judicial history of India. During the hearing, the bench said that it was a matter of “vital importance” since for the first time, the apex court was issuing contempt notice to a sitting high court judge. “We have to be very careful. We will seek the assistance of the Bar to know how we should proceed,” said the bench. Read More

Donald Trump and PM Modi talked H1-B visas, Pak terror and South China Sea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a first conversation between the two since Donald Trump became US President, conveyed India’s concerns on proposed changes to the H1B visa programme. According to sources, Trump responded that India’s views would be given “consideration”. The US President also raised the issue of the South China Sea, and America’s interest in ensuring freedom of navigation in international waters claimed by the Chinese as their own. Pakistan was also reportedly discussed during the conversation. Read More

Jat quota agitation: In a first, students join stir in Rohtak

For the first time in the Jat quota agitation, students on Wednesday gathered in front of Sports Complex in Rohtak. It’s the first time students participated in the stir. Students started moving to the dharna venue in Jassia village of Rohtak district which has emerged as epicentre of the stir. There were demonstrations in Lath Jauli village of Sonipat district as well. The agitation was limited to Haryana so far until last week, when the All India Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) announced a series of dates for demonstrations across Delhi. Read More

PM Modi to reply to debate on motion of thanks to President’s address in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will reply to debate on motion of thanks to President’s address in Rajya Sabha. In his reply to motion of thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, PM Modi said it is high time to understand and appreciate the inherent strength of India’s people and take the country to newer heights. He said there is a need to repose faith in ‘Jan Shakti’. In his speech in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said that because of democratic power of people, a person born to a poor family could become the Prime Minister of India. Read More

