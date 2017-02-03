Top stories at 2 pm, Feb 3: Jaitley introduces note ban bill, E Ahamed’s death probe, Remonetisation nearly complete

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

FM introduces note ban bill

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced in the Lok Sabha the bill for cessation of government liability on demonetised currency notes. The bill aims at replacing the note ban ordinance that extinguishes the liability of the government and the RBI on demonetised high value notes. The ordinance was approved by President Pranab Mukherjee on December 30, making it illegal to hold, transfer or receive the junked Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Read more

Parties want probe into circumstances surrounding Ahamed’s death

Days after the death of IUML MP and former MoS for External affairs E Ahamed, opposition leaders have demanded a probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of the leader. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said there were allegations and information that Ahamed was declared dead when brought to hospital, but his death was announced much later. “I want a proper and thorough investigation in the manner in which the death of one of our senior colleagues of Parliament and a former Cabinet Minister E Ahamed was handled and the way in which the news of his death was sought to be suppressed,” he said. Read more

Remonetisation exercise nearly complete, says Shaktikanta Das

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said the process of remonetisation is ‘nearly complete.’ He added that the RBI will soon take a call on lifting the weekly withdrawal limit. Only a few withdraw Rs 24,000 a week or Rs 96,000 a month

from savings bank account, he said. Restrictions on withdrawals were largely lifted by the government less than two months after the Centre announced the plan to demonetise high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in a bid to flush out black money from the economy.

APMC president shot at in Bengaluru

Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) president Srinivas Murthy was shot at by assailants on motorcycles near Kogilu junction in Bengaluru. The identities of the gunmen have not been established yet. Murthy, and a local, have been seriously injured in the incident.

Apple to start production in India

It is almost certain now that Apple will start ‘initial manufacturing’ in India after a nod from the Karnataka government. With major markets like US, Europe and China almost saturated, the tech giant will look to India with a lot of hope to boost sales. The company has sought exemption from sourcing about 30 per cent of inputs locally which the government may grant in order to strengthen its pet ‘Make in India’ project. Read more

