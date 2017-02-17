Top stories at 2 pm, Feb 17: 5 new SC judges take oath, Urjit Patel on demonetisation, OPS faction meets TN assembly speaker

From Supreme Court appointing 5 new judges to Panneerselvam faction meeting Tamil Nadu assembly speaker, here are the top news at 2 pm today. (File photo) From Supreme Court appointing 5 new judges to Panneerselvam faction meeting Tamil Nadu assembly speaker, here are the top news at 2 pm today. (File photo)

Govt slams opposition for politics over Army Chief’s ‘tough action’ in Valley remarks

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh said that Army Chief General Bipin Rawat’s statement on “tough action” in Valley was misinterpreted. Asking political parties not to politicise his statement, he said, “We appeal to political sections and Congress to not to indulge in any kind of politicking at cost of security forces’ morale.” Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday gave out a warning that those who are creating “hurdles” during security operations in the valley would face “tough action”. The remarks have evoked strong reactions from both mainstream political parties as well as separatist parties. While National Conference slammed Army General for his remarks, the ruling PDP voiced statement in Rawat’s support. (Read More)

Union Minister of State, PMO, Jitendra Singh. Union Minister of State, PMO, Jitendra Singh.

Urjit Patel: Impact of demonetisation will be a sharp ‘V’, banks have done a Herculean job

Marking 100 days of demonetisation, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel said the impact is going to be a sharp “V”, resulting in a downgrade of growth for a short period of time. However, he added that the central bank is remonitising at a very quick pace. In an exclusive to Network 18, Patel said the RBI has managed to bring the situation to normal along most of the dimensions after demonetisation. He added that it was part of the plan to be printing currency notes to full capacity from day one and to reach a threshold point in the process when things become more or less normal. (READ MORE)

Urjit Patel. Urjit Patel.

Five new Supreme Court judges take oath, apex court now has 28 justices

Five Supreme Court judges took oath of office on Friday. With the swearing-in of Justice Sanjay K Kaul, Justice Mohan Shantanagoudar, Justice S A Nazeer, Justice Navin Sinha and Justice Deepak Gupta, the total strength of the Supreme Court now stands at 28, three short of its sanctioned strength of 31. (READ MORE)

Supreme Court Supreme Court

EPFO extends deadline, urges subscribers, pensioners to provide Aadhaar details by March 31

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation has extended the deadline for pensioners and scheme subscribers to submit their Aadhaar card details to March 31. The EPFO has about 50 lakh pensioners and around 4 crore subscribers that avail of its scheme. “We had given time until February 28 and now it has been extended to March 31. We are requesting everybody to furnish the Aadhaar number,” V P Joy, central provident fund commissioner, EPFO, told the Times of India, adding that the submission of Aadhaar card was made mandatory to ensure complete transparency. The organisation recently undertook a complete revamp, with a focus on digital documentation. (READ MORE)

Panneerselvam faction meet Tamil Nadu Assembly speaker P Dhanapal

O Panneerselvam O Panneerselvam

Members from the O Panneerselvam faction on Friday met Speaker P Dhanapal, a day ahead of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s floor test. The team of members which included K Pandiarajan, S Semmalai and Shanmuganthan (all MLAs) and senior leader C Ponnaiyan, however, did not reveal to the waiting media details of their meeting. (READ MORE)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd