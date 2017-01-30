Top stories at 2 pm, 30th January: Asaram Bapu bail plea, Quebec mosque shooting, Parrikar does a Kejriwal

In August 2013, he was arrested by the Rajasthan police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at his Jodhpur ashram. In August 2013, he was arrested by the Rajasthan police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at his Jodhpur ashram.

Asaram Bapu case: Supreme Court denies bail, orders fresh FIR

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the bail application of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu and ordered a fresh FIR against him for attaching a false medical document along with his plea. He was also slapped with Rs 1 lakh in fine for filing a “frivolous petition”. Asaram, who is facing allegations of sexual assault, moved the apex court for bail on medical grounds. Refusing to modify its earlier order that had declined him interim bail, the Supreme Court bench observed that the instant plea was devoid of merit and, therefore, dismissed it. Read more

Pune: Woman techie ‘strangled to death’ inside Infosys campus, police arrest security guard

Pune city police arrested a security guard working at the Infosys campus in connection with the murder of 25-year-old software engineer who was found ‘strangled to death’ in the conference room on the ninth floor of the company building in Hinjewadi IT Park in Pune on Sunday night. Confirming the arrest, senior inspector Arun Waykar of Hinjewadi police station said that the 26-year-old security guard Bhaben Saikia, a native of Assam was arrested from Mumbai in the early hours of Monday. Read more

An ambulance is parked at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Canada January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger An ambulance is parked at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Canada January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Quebec City mosque shooting: Six killed, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau condemns ‘terrorist attack’

Six people have been killed and eight wounded in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque, city police said said Sunday. Authorities reported two arrests in what Quebec’s premier and Canada’s prime minister called an act of terrorism. Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui reported the number of dead late Sunday in a telephone call from the provincial capital. Yangui said the shooting happened in the men’s section of the mosque. Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard characterized the attack as a terrorist act, which came amid heightened tensions worldwide over US President Donald Trump’s travel ban on certain Muslim countries. Read more

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly appointed party president Akhilesh Yadav with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at a road show in Lucknow. (Source: PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and newly appointed party president Akhilesh Yadav with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at a road show in Lucknow. (Source: PTI)

Mulayam Singh Yadav will campaign for us, alliance with Congress to firm up verdict: Akhilesh Yadav

A day after Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav spoke out against the party’s alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, speaking to news channel NDTV, expressed confidence in the party winning the assembly elections alone, but added that an alliance will “firm up the verdict”. On Sunday, Mulayam ruled out campaigning for the alliance and blamed the SP for conceding ground to the Congress by giving them 105 seats as part of the seat-sharing agreement. Akhilesh, however, claimed that Mulayam would campaign for the alliance. Read more

Goa polls: Now Parrikar asks voters to take money, vote for BJP

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar did an Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday when he told residents of a slum that it is okay to accept Rs 500 from candidates to attend rallies, but they should cast votes for the BJP only. “…I understand if someone organises a rally and you take Rs 500 for moving around with (the candidate), that is not a problem. But when you vote, choose the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol). This you must remember,” Parrikar said. Read more

