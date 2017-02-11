Top stories at 11 am, Feb 11: Polling begins in western UP, Akhilesh-Rahul release common minimum programme

Polling officials check and collect electronic voting machines (EVM) at a distribution centre on the eve of the first phase of state assembly elections in Mathura, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 10, 2017. REUTERS/K.K.Arora Polling officials check and collect electronic voting machines (EVM) at a distribution centre on the eve of the first phase of state assembly elections in Mathura, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 10, 2017. REUTERS/K.K.Arora

Polling begins across 73 constituencies in western UP

Voting began 7 am in 73 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh in the first phase of polling. While campaigning concluded on Thursday in these parts, leaders of all major parties are holding rallies in other parts of the state. 10.56 per cent voting was registered till 9 am.

Raj Bhavan keeps OPS and Sasikala waiting

Both VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam are waiting for a word from Raj Bhavan after they both held meetings with Governor Vidyasagar Rao. There is high speculation in the state of a Central rule. Sasikala had staked claim to form a government assuring the Governor of a majority of support from the MLAs.

Akhilesh-Rahul release common minimum programme

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi released the SP-Congress alliance’s common minimum programme which would lay the foundation of the policies of the government if they are voted to power. Both leaders also answered questions from the media. Rahul said the biggest challenge before the country was unemployment of youth.

15 killed in Philippines quake

A powerful nighttime earthquake in the southern Philippines killed at least 15 people, injured about 90 others, damaged buildings and an airport and knocked out power, officials said Saturday. The late Friday quake with a magnitude of 6.5 roused residents from sleep in Surigao del Norte province, sending hundreds to flee their homes.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd