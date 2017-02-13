Top stories at 10 pm, February 13: SC to decide Sasikala’s fate tomorrow, blast at protest rally in Lahore, India crush Bangladesh

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala addressing media at the resort on third consecutive day in Koovathur in East Coast Road and met various MLAs who are camping over the last four days to decide on the further course of action near Chennai on Monday. (Source: PTI) AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala addressing media at the resort on third consecutive day in Koovathur in East Coast Road and met various MLAs who are camping over the last four days to decide on the further course of action near Chennai on Monday. (Source: PTI)

SC verdict on Sasikala’s DA case tomorrow

With AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala embroiled in a political tug-of-war with interim Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, her fate will be likely decided on Tuesday as the Supreme Court is all set to announce the verdict in the disproportionate assets case, in which she is an accused. Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala and her relatives VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi were accused of allegedly amassing disproportionate asserts to the tune of Rs. 66.65 crore during her first term as Chief Minister from 1991 to 1996.

Blast near provincial assembly in Lahore, at least 16 killed

At least 16 people were killed and nearly 60 wounded as a large bomb blast ripped through a protest rally in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Monday.

Blast near provincial assembly in Lahore, at least 16 killed

At least 16 people were killed and nearly 60 wounded as a large bomb blast ripped through a protest rally in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Monday. The attack was claimed by a breakaway Taliban faction. The blast occurred when a man on a motorcycle rammed into the crowd of hundreds of pharmacists, who were protesting new amendments to a law governing drug sales, police said. Police sources added that two senior police officers, including a former provincial counterterrorism chief, were among those killed. Read More

Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin the stars once again as India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs

Showing immense perseverence on an unresponsive pitch, Indian bowlers crushed Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test in Hyderabad and stretch the team's unbeaten streak to 19 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin the stars once again as India beat Bangladesh by 208 runs

Showing immense perseverence on an unresponsive pitch, Indian bowlers crushed Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test in Hyderabad and stretch the team’s unbeaten streak to 19 matches. Chasing a daunting target of 459, Bangladesh were all out for 250 in 100.3 overs. The win was the Indian team’s eighth victory in nine home Tests this season with the only draw coming against England at Rajkot; and also the sixth successive series victory under Virat Kohli starting from Sri Lanka series in 2015. Read More

Karnataka passes bill to legalise Kambala

The Karnataka Government on Monday passed an amendment bill in the state assembly to legalise the traditional buffalo race Kambala.

Karnataka passes bill to legalise Kambala

The Karnataka Government on Monday passed an amendment bill in the state assembly to legalise the traditional buffalo race Kambala. Earlier in November 2016, the Karnataka High Court banned the sport through an interim order. The petition seeking the ban was filed by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The ban led to mass outrage forcing the state assembly to table the bill a few days back. Read More

Tehmina Janjua becomes Pakistan's first woman foreign secretary

Tehmina Janjua, Pakistan's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, was on Monday appointed as the country's first woman foreign secretary.

Tehmina Janjua becomes Pakistan’s first woman foreign secretary

Tehmina Janjua, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, was on Monday appointed as the country’s first woman foreign secretary. Janjua will replace incumbent foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry. Earlier, local media reports had said Pakistan’s high commissioner to India Abdul Basit and its envoy to China Masood Khalid were among the front-runners. Janjua is a seasoned diplomat with a career spanning over 32 years. Janjua has rich experience of working in bilateral and multilateral domains both at Headquarters and Missions abroad. Read More

