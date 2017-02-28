Top stories at 10 pm, Feb 28: GDP growth slows to 7%, DU students, teachers take out protest march, SC extends Subrata Roy’s Parole

From India’s GDP growth slowing down to DU students protests to SC extending Sahara Chief parole, here are some top news at 10 pm today. From India’s GDP growth slowing down to DU students protests to SC extending Sahara Chief parole, here are some top news at 10 pm today.

Demonetisation effect: India’s GDP growth slows to 7 per cent in Oct-Dec

The Central Statistics Office on Tuesday pegged India’s growth rate at 7 per cent for the current fiscal, 7.3 per cent for fiscal year 2018 and 7.7 per cent for fiscal year 2019. In a statement today, the CSO said, “Agriculutre and allied sector growth estimated at 4.4 per cent in 2016-17, up from 0.8 per cent last fiscal. Advance GDP growth estimate for current fiscal pegged at 7.1 per cent, the same as projected earlier. (READ MORE)

Students, teachers from DU, JNU, Jamia hit streets, ABVP says DU environment being spoiled

The protest march in Delhi University against alleged ABVP violence at Ramjas College concluded Tuesday after a day of speeches and sloganeering. The protest march began from SGTB Khalsa College and went on in the direction of the Arts Faculty. Members of the Congress-backed NSUI were sitting on a hunger strike outside the Arts faculty. Students from various Delhi University colleges joined the protest. While earlier protests were backed by Left student unions, the protest on Tuesday was full of students unaffiliated to any political ideology. (READ MORE)

EPFO allows withdrawals from pension account without Aadhaar

Retirement fund body EPFO has allowed full and final withdrawal of funds by the subscribers from their pension account without providing Aadhaar number. “All those members filing claims for withdrawal of funds from their pension account would not be required to submit Aadhaar as mandated in an earlier order of the EPFO,” a senior official said. (READ MORE)

Supreme Court extends Sahara chief Subrata Roy’s parole till April 17

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended parole of beleaguered Sahara Group Chief Subrata Roy till April 17. The court has also directed the group to deposit Rs 5,092.6 crore by April 7 for its Roy to get bail. Meanwhile, earlier in February, the apex court had ordered attachment of its prime property worth Rs 39,000 crore at Aamby Valley in Pune in an ongoing case against the business tycoon. Roy has already spent his time in Tihar Jail for this. (READ MORE)

PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Israel this year, first Indian PM to visit Jewish nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Israel by the middle of this year, a first by any Indian Prime Minister to the Jewish nation. Amar Sinha, Secretary (Economic Relations), said the Prime Minister’s visit is on cards but declined to divulge details. Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs indicated the visit could take place somewhere around June. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also likely to visit India this year. (READ MORE)

