Top stories at 10 am, Feb 25: Sena, Cong in talks after BMC election, Ringing Bells maker is class VIII fail and other news

Sena, Congress in back-channel talks after BMC election

In the race for control over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena, which emerged as the single largest party, has started back-channel talks with the Congress that ended up in third position. It is being rumoured that the Sena has offered the deputy mayor’s position to the Congress in return for support. The talks are taking place to checkmate the BJP which tailed the Sena in a close second position. Read more

Ringing Bells managing director studied till class VIII, say cops

Mohit Goel, the managing director of Ringing Bells Private Limited which came up with the world’s cheapest smartphone at Rs 251, had said that he has an MBA degree in marketing from Amity University, and a Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Sydney University. But after Goel was arrested for fraud, he has told police that he had only studied till class VIII and took lessons to improve his ‘English-speaking skills.’ Read more

White House bars some news organisations from briefing

Several major news organisations like the New York Times, Politico, Buzzfeed were not allowed into the session in the office of press secretary Sean Spicer. The briefing was an off-camera session. Spicer did not explain why the organisations were excluded. Read more

Why force ‘immature’ Rahul on UP, asks Amit Shah

The BJP latched on to the purported remarks made by Congress leader Sheila Dikshit when she said Rahul Gandhi was still not mature. At an election rally, BJP president Amit Shah asked the Congress why it was forcing an ‘immature’ Rahul in the elections in Uttar Pradesh. Read more

