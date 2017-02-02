Top stories at 9 am, February 2: Budget 2017, Punjab elections, community wedding

AAP inroads in Doaba worry SAD-BJP, Congress. Express photo AAP inroads in Doaba worry SAD-BJP, Congress. Express photo

Winds of badlav sweep across Punjab’s Dalit belt

In Doaba, the anger is palpable over the state’s failure in tackling the drug menace that has choked the region with its vice-like grip. Residents from this Dalit stronghold of Punjab are also not happy about the law and order situation. Unhappy with the SAD-BJP combine, many are rooting for the newcomer, Aam Aadmi Party. Anju Agnihotri Chaba reports.

Modinomics means: Govt less a spender, more an enabler

Harish Damodaran explains how the Narendra Modi-led government at Centre excercised financial prudence and was unwillingly to toe the fiscal deficit line it had set for itself, despite advice from economists and corporates to increase government spending.

Railways taken by surprise over listing of its 3 PSUs

Presenting the first combined budget in 92 years, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley devoted just three-and-half minutes towards Railways. However, his announcement that three of its public sector units will be listed in the stock market appears to have caught the Railways Ministry off guard. Avishek Dastidar has more details.

Does budget meet farmers’ expectations?

Drought, farmer suicides, dip in market prices for farm produce could have plunged the country into a severe agrarian crisis in the last three years. To offset it, the Centre introduced a slew of reforms aimed at alleviating the distress faced by farmers. However, climatic conditions were not conducive to aid the government initiatives. In this year’s budget, FM Jaitley allocated Rs. 1,87,223 crore for agriculture and rural development, which is 24 percent higher than last year. But does it meet the farmers expectations? asks Dr T Haque

Cook, tailor, MLA: One wedding blurs many social divides

AAP MLA from Karol Bagh, Vivesh Ravi, leading by example, married Preeti, a school teacher, at a community wedding along with seven other couples. It was the tenth all-religion community wedding organised by K C Ravi, Vivesh’s father and chief patron of the Delhi Vikas Sanstha. Alongside Vivesh were seven other men, including a cook, an electrician, a tailor and an auto spare parts seller who also got married. Mayura Janwalkar writes.

