Top scientist sacked for sexually harassing colleague

One of the country’s top researchers in the field of immunology, Kanury VS Rao was served a termination letter from the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad on January 17 for allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague.

Rao served as THSTI-National Chair, an autonomous institute under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology. “We have terminated the employment of one scientist,” confirmed THSTI executive director Gagandeep Kang. Rao is a member of three of the country’s leading science academies, and is winner of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award in 1997 and the 1999-2000 National Bioscience Award.

While THSTI is learnt to have set up a seven-member ‘internal complaint committee’, Rao in a petition filed before the Delhi High Court in November, 2017 had stated: “The committee was constituted …in violation of the Section 4 of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal), Act, 2013. As per the act there must be one member in the committee who belongs to the non-government organisation or associations committed to the cause of women or a person familiar with the issues relating to sexual harassment. In the present committee there was no representative from any non government organisation. Hence, the committee itself is questionable. Therefore the enquiry report itself is nullity and void.”

Rao filed a petition in response to allegations that charged him with “unwelcome sexually determined behaviour, such as sexual advances, loaded comments or remarks resulting in causing harassment and interference in the work” of his female colleague at the Drug Discovery Research Centre at THSTI.

“The acts of Dr. Kanury V. S. Rao was highly objectionable and inappropriate,” stated the charges. The charges said, “During the course of his employment did not observe the Government policies regarding prevention of crimes against women, thereby violating the provisions of Rule 3 (B) (ii) of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964.”

Rao told The Indian Express: “I am innocent and I am determined to prove it. The allegations of sexual harassment against me were entirely fabricated and simply represent a case where professional disgruntlement evolved into a larger conspiracy to malign and defame me, in order to eventually effect my removal.”

He said: “Unfortunately, the enquiry committee also solely went by empirical impressions, relying for its findings only on weak circumstantial criteria rather than any real evidence. Key issues such as discrepancies in testimony, and the absence of any corroborative evidence whatsoever were completely ignored. As a result, the principal of natural justice was grossly violated. I strongly maintain that I am innocent of the charge, and am determined to vindicate my position in a court of law.”

