‘Democracy in danger’, says Congress as top SC judges express concerns about functioning of apex court 

The Congress on Friday said it was “very concerned” to hear four of the five seniormost judges of the Supreme Court expressing concerns about the functioning of the apex court, adding that the development implies “democracy was in danger”.
This assertion from the grand old party comes hours after four of the five seniormost judges of the Supreme Court – Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph – said there was an immediate need to preserve the judiciary system in the country if democracy has to be protected.
The four top judges of the Supreme Court addressed the media to declare that “all is not well” with the apex court as they launched a sharp attack on Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra for “ignoring the concerns voiced by them”. The judges said they were compelled to take the unprecedented step as they had “no choice” but to communicate the same to the nation. The press conference was held at Justice Chelameswar’s Delhi residence at 4, Tughlak Road.
Underlining they were convinced that democracy will not survive if the institution of the judiciary was not protected, they said they have failed to convince CJI Misra about the same.
“All our efforts have failed and we are all convinced that unless this institution is not preserved, democracy can’t be protected in the country,” Justice Chelameswar, who is the second seniormost judge, told the media. “We met the CJI with a specific request which unfortunately couldn’t convince him that we were right therefore, we were left with no choice except to communicate it to the nation that please take care of the institution,” he said, adding that the four of them were only voicing their personal opinions, and had not discussed it with anyone else.
When asked if he thinks Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra should be impeached, Justice Chelameswar said, “Let the nation decide that.”
Read the full text of the letter here
Justice Gogoi added, “Nobody is breaking the ranks and it is a discharge of debt to the nation which we have done.”
Without giving any details, Justice Chelameswar further said: “About a couple of months ago, four of us gave a signed letter to the Chief Justice. We wanted a particular thing to be done in a particular manner. It was done, but in such a way that it raised further questions on the integrity of the institution.”
However, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on being asked if the letter was about CBI Judge BH Loya’s alleged mysterious death case, said: “yes.”
On why they chose to hold a press conference, Justice Chelameswar said: “There are many wise men saying many wise things in this country. We don’t want wise men saying 20 years from now that Justice Chelameswar, Gogoi, Lokur and Kurian Joseph sold their souls and didn’t do the right thing by our Constitution,” he said while signing off.
Significantly, earlier in the day, the top court sought a response from the Maharashtra government on pleas seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge BH Loya who was hearing the sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, PTI has reported. Underlining it to be a “serious” issue, the top court also said, “This matter requires bi-party hearing rather than exparte”.
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M M Shantanagoudar asked the Maharasthra government to file a reply by January 15.
- Jan 12, 2018 at 4:43 pmLooks like Modi is an ill omen to India. Ever since he became PM, nothing is going right in India. Border incursions in both western and northern borders are increasing. Unemployment is increasing in alarming numbers. Economy, for the common man, is in doldrums. Only the stock market is flourishing ! Strange. Worlds most independent judiciary system has problems. Something is seriously wrong somewhere. Not just somewhere, everywhere.Reply
- Jan 12, 2018 at 4:53 pmLets take each point on yours based on proper facts : 1. China used to boss us around with border incursions. Look at the great response we gave them at Dokhlam. Pak got hit with surgical strikes sanctioned by the Indian govt. Never happened before. 2. Unemployment hasn't risen. Historical chart for proof : s: tradingeconomics /india/unemployment-rate It could have gotten even better had Cong not opposed the easing of land acquisition bill. 3. World bank has said India will be having 7.5 growth next year. It has praised the govt too. The only slump now was due to DeMo GST - both landmark moves never dared by any previous govt. 4. Stock market has a lot of investment from the common man. If it is a flourishing, then won't it benefit everyone ? If rich businessmen get richer, won't they invest their money is setting up more businesses ? Won't it lead to more jobs ? Isn't that why capitalism has flourished while Communism Socialism has gone down ? Plz get your facts right.Reply
- Jan 12, 2018 at 4:42 pmDemocracy can never be at danger because of few people. Congress could not put democracy in silent mode then how can any body else can do it ?Reply
- Jan 12, 2018 at 4:36 pmHave always wondered why men who are so highly learned in law are rarely correct in their use of the English language. Just look at this mess : "we are all convinced that unless this ins ution is not preserved, democracy can’t be protected in the country,” What does that say? Also pomposity. Sample this : “We met the CJI with a specific request which unfortunately couldn’t convince him that we were right.." Ha. Sorry, Judges... I need to see a better sense of balance.Reply
- Jan 12, 2018 at 4:49 pmJust read a copy of their letter elsewhere. Prose and grammar seem correct there, so maybe the above errors are copy editor's mess. Just for the record :-)Reply
- Jan 12, 2018 at 4:31 pmjustice chamaleswar is a sanghi supporter and a trouble maker. he has the full backing of the feku govt. we know by the time feku leaves office he would have destroyed all the ins utions and that is exactly what is happening. SC judges behaving this way is disgusting. The CJI should take severe action against these judges and debar them.Reply