Top officials brief Guv Vidyasagar Rao on political flux in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. (File photo) Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao. (File photo)

Amid continuing political uncertainty, top government and police officials on Friday called on Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and apprised him of the present political situation in the state. Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, Director General of Police, T K Rajendran, Chennai Police Commissioner, S George apprised Governor Rao.

The meeting assumes significance as AIADMK is awaiting a formal invite from Rao to form the government even as the camp led by O Panneerselvam is expecting an opportunity to “prove” their strength in the floor of the Assembly.

Allegations of AIADMK legislators being held in a resort here against their wishes, which has, however been denied by the AIADMK, and a related petition in the Madras High Court were among the topics that were discussed, sources said.

The meeting lasted for about 45 minutes and the officials were given appropriate instructions by Rao, they said.