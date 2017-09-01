Top news: SP Tyagi chargesheeted in chopper scam, Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, Baadshaho movie review

Former IAF chief SP Tyagi Former IAF chief SP Tyagi

AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam: CBI files chargesheet against ex-IAF chief S P Tyagi, nine others

The CBI on Friday filed a chargesheet against former IAF Chief S P Tyagi and nine others in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case in a Delhi court. The charge sheet filed before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar also named the others including Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev alias Julie and advocate Gautam Khaitan in the Rs 450 crore chopper deal bribery case. CBI had alleged that Khaitan was the “brain” behind how the bribe money reached India and several firms, through which the money travelled, came into existence and that Sanjeev was known to alleged European middleman Carlo Gerosa. (READ MORE)

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Gurmeet Ram Rahim would’ve been attacked by livid inmates if not kept separately: Sonaria cellmate

Convicted rapist Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh would have been attacked by Sonaria jail inmates if he had not been kept separately, revealed his former cellmate, news agency ANI reported. He stated that prisoners were angry at the Dera Sacha Sauda chief because of the deaths in the Panchkula violence following his conviction in two rape cases. “Prisoners were angry due to violence that caused so many deaths. Had he not been kept separately, they would have attacked him,” said Swadesh Kirad, who is presently out on bail. (READ MORE)

New Delhi: Prime Minister New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks for a Cabinet meeting at Parliament Library in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo by Kamal Singh (PTI3_15_2017_000322A)

Cabinet reshuffle confirmed for Sunday, 10 am: Here’s everything you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce a new set of council of ministers on Sunday, sources in the government have confirmed. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at around 10 am, at Rashtrapati Bhawan, a first under newly-elected President Ram Nath Kovind. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s third — and perhaps final — reshuffle. “A process has been set in motion for the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan around 10 am on Sunday,” a government official said.Following the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for China on Sunday afternoon, to attend the BRICS Summit. (READ MORE)

Jat reservation: Punjab & Haryana HC upholds quota provision, refers matter to Backward Class panel

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday upheld the provisions specified under the Haryana Backward Classes (Reservation in Services and Admission in Educational Institutions) Act 2016, which ensures 10 per cent quota to six communities, including Jats. The reservation, however, has been kept in abeyance and the case has been referred to the Backward Class Commission which has been asked to prepare a report on the percentage of quota. In February 2016, the state saw violent protests by the Jat community demanding quota in jobs and educational institutions which brought Haryana to a halt. The agitation left many dead, injured many others. (READ MORE)

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Files) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Files)

Gurmeet Ram Rahim case: Haryana Police issue lookout notice against Honeypreet, Aditya Insaan

The Haryana Police on Friday issued a lookout notice against the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insaan and key Dera functionary Aditya Insaan, Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said. Police said they were looking into allegations of a conspiracy to free Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he was convicted in rape case on August 25. While Aditya has earlier been charged with sedition, the charges against Honeypreet were not immediately known. Chawala said details regarding the lookout notice against the two would be made public later in the day. Airports, bus stands and railway stations across the country have been alerted, officials said. (READ MORE)

Iraqi Sunni Muslims exchange greetings after prayers at the 17th Ramadan mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Sep. 1, 2017. (Source: AP) Iraqi Sunni Muslims exchange greetings after prayers at the 17th Ramadan mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Sep. 1, 2017. (Source: AP)

Eid al-Adha 2017: Here’s how Muslims around the world are celebrating the festival

Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice, is celebrated at the end of the annual pilgrimage of Mecca. The festival is celebrated by Muslims all around the world. Eid al-adha is the second of the two Eids’ celebrated annually, Eid ul-fitr being the other. This year the date for Eid al-adha has been confirmed on September 1-2. (SEE PICS HERE)

Baadshaho movie review: Sanjai Mishra is the surprise element of the film and receives maximum applause from the audience. Baadshaho movie review: Sanjai Mishra is the surprise element of the film and receives maximum applause from the audience.

Baadshaho movie review: This Ajay Devgn film is old wine, in a not very new bottle

Don’t get fooled by the ‘set during the backdrop of the Emergency’ thread in Baadshaho. That and few other elements are just window dressing in Milan Luthria’s cops-and-robbers tale, which plays out in one his favourite locations: Rajasthan. The target is hidden treasure, comprising mounds of glittering gold and other precious jewels. Eyeing it is a Sanjay Gandhi lookalike called Sanjeev (which is why the mention of the Emergency), a beautiful Rani named Geetanjali (D’Cruz), a crafty bunch which goes by such colourful monikers as Bhawani, Dalia, Tikla (Devgn, Hashmi and Mishra, respectively) and sundry policemen. (READ MORE)

Apple iPhone 8 launch on September 12 at Steve Jobs Theater: Here’s what to expect in the new iPhone.

Apple iPhone 8 launch date set for September 12: Here are top five features to expect

Apple iPhone 8 launch will take place on September 12, 2017, and the company has officially sent out invites for the same. Apple’s event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater, Cupertino which is a first for the company. The Steve Jobs Theater is in the new Apple Park campus in Cupertino, the one that looks like a giant spaceship. For Apple, iPhone 8 marks the tenth anniversary of their best-selling device. The device will mark some major changes and sport new features. (READ HERE)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd