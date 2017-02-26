Top news at 9 am, Feb 26: Mann ki Baat, Election Commission’s warning, Donald Trump

PM Modi to address the nation in 29th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 29th edition of his radio broadcast programme, ‘Mann ki Baat’, on Sunday. Amid ongoing polls, Modi had to seek special permission from Election Commission to continue with his radio programme. In his last address, the prime minister addressed the youth citizens of the country and gave advice to students appearing for their Boards examinations. Read More

EC dismay at ‘inflammatory’ talk, tells parties to not raise religion, caste

Election Commission has written to political parties asking them not to mix religion and caste with election campaign. The election body has expressed disappointment over a series of recent “inflammatory statements” made by senior political leaders “with underlying object of mixing religion with election campaign”. The body asked parties to avoid remarks that are “against not only the words but also the spirit of law and the MCC (model code of conduct)”. Read More

Donald Trump decides to skip White House press dinner

After weeks of strained relationship with the press, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he will not be attending White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. Trump, in an interview recently, called the press as “the enemy of the people”. The group of reporters’ have decided to attend the event irrespective of Trump’s presence. Read More

One dead after man drives into crowd in Germany, no sign of terrorism: Authorities

One person was killed and two injured when a man rammed his car into the pedestrians in a central square in the city of Heidelberg in Germany. The 35-year old driver after the incident tried to flee on foot with a knife but was chased by the police and shot down. Read More

Manipur assembly elections 2017: PM Modi kicks off fight, says ‘Naga Accord fears wrong’

PM Narendra Modi addressed his first rally in Manipur on Saturday and said the state has little to fear from the “Naga Accord”. The people in the region have demanded the government to reveal the details made in the August 3, 2015 agreement, ahead of Manipur polls next month. PM Modi said there is nothing in the agreement that betrays Manipur’s interests. Read More

