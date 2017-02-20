Top news at 9 am, Feb 20: IPL auctions live, Kalindi express derailed and other news

IPL 2017 Player Auction Live Updates

The auctions for IPL season 10 are underway and the teams are already spending big bucks on players in their wishlist. While England batsmen Ben Stokes was sold for Rs 14.5 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore bought English bowler Tymal Mills for Rs 12 crore. Catch all the exciting updates on IPL 2017 auctions here.

Rail route between Delhi, Howrah affected after Kalindi Express derails at Tundla junction

Kalindi Express derailed at Tundla Junction. ANI photo Kalindi Express derailed at Tundla Junction. ANI photo

Kalindi Express Train, on its way to New Delhi, derailed at Tundla junction near Agra at wee hours on Monday morning. The Ministry of Railways said the engine and the first coach of the train derailed at the station. No reports of injuries or casualties have been reported from the site. Read More

Shahid Afridi announces retirement from international cricket

Shahid Afridi Shahid Afridi

Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, after a cricketing career of 21 years, has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 36 year old star, whose illustrious career included some highly controversial moments, retired from Test cricket in 2010, and from ODI in 2015, but continued to be a part of Pakistan’s T20 team. Read More

Cauvery dispute: Supreme Court to hear the plea today

The Cauvery tribunal award restricts itself to sharing only stream (surface) flows. The Cauvery tribunal award restricts itself to sharing only stream (surface) flows.

The Supreme Court will hear the plea regarding Cauvery water dispute between Tami Nadu and Karnataka government on Monday. The dispute, which saw violent protests in the state last year, escalated further after the court asked Karnataka government to allow release of 2000 cusecs of river water to Tamil Nadu until the matter was heard. Read More

Donald Trump quotes Fox News, leaves Sweden baffled about ‘immigration-related incident’ story

US President Donald Trump, REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY US President Donald Trump, REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

US President Donald Trump, after falsely suggesting there was an immigration-related security incident in Sweden, clarified that his statement was based on a news report he saw. Trump, who has issued executive orders has tried to tighten US borders sharply for national security reasons, told a rally on Saturday that Sweden was having serious problems with immigrants. Read More

