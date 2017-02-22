Top news at 2 pm, Feb 22: Shaktikanta Das says no plans to re-introduce Rs 1,000 notes, DMK goes on hunger strike, Uber CEO apologises and other news

Latest News
Top news at 2 pm, Feb 22: From Shaktikanta Das saying no plans to re-introduce Rs 1000 notes to Akhilesh Yadav slamming PM Modi's demonetisation move at Bahraich rally; here's what happened this afternoon

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 22, 2017 2:33 pm
New Delhi: Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Shaktikanta Das addresses a session at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)s South Asia Regional Training and Technical Assistance Centre (SARTTAC) at Airocity in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI2_13_2017_000083B) Department of Economic Affairs, Shaktikanta Das.

No plans to introduce Rs 1,000 notes, clarifies Shaktikanta Das

Following reports suggesting Indian government is planning to bring back Rs 1,000 notes in a new avatar, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktinkanta Das cleared the air on Wednesday saying no such plans were in action at the moment. In a Tweet, Das said the focus presently is on production and supply of Rs 500 currency notes and those of lower denomination. Read More 

Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadava addresses rally in Bahraich, attacks PM Modi over demonetisation

akhilesh Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Addressing a public rally at Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav attacked PM Modi over his demonetisation move. The SP leader asked PM Modi to provide statistics on the eradication of black money, corruption and terrorism after the note ban. Read More

Palaniswami as CM: DMK on hunger strike across Tamil Nadu; Madras HC adjourns Stalin’s plea till Monday

Chennai : DMK Working President MK Stalin addressing a press conference at the party office after a meeting in Chennai on Friday.PTI Photo (PTI2_17_2017_000200A) DMK Working President MK Stalin addressing a press conference at the party office after a meeting in Chennai on Friday. PTI Photo

DMK leaders on Wednesday went on a day-long hunger strike outside district offices across Tamil Nadu to protest against eviction of MLAs from the Assembly after the floor test. The party leaders demanded that a fresh vote be allowed to prove CM Palaniswamy’s majority in the government. Read More

Shurhozelie Liezitsu sworn in as Nagaland Chief Minister

Shurhozelie Liezeitsu, Nagaland Chief Minister, Nagaland news, Nagaland latest news, India news, National new, India news, Latest news Nagaland People’s Front (NPF) president and Nagaland CM Shurhozelie Liezitsu

Three days after Nagaland CM T R Zeliang gave his resignation, Nagaland People’s Front President Shurhozelie Liezitsu was sworn in as the new Chief Minister on Wednesday. The ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland unanimously had elected Liezutsu as the leader of its legislature party, earlier this week, after a vote. Read more 

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick apologises for company culture after harassment claims

nagaland protests, nagaland news, nagaland violence, mob violence nagaland, Kalanithi Maran, Aircel-Marxis probe, Kalanithi Maran cleared, Goa Polls, Goa BJP, Goa AAP, Goa Elections, elections 2017, snapchat, snap IPO, snap IPO filing, snapchat app, uber CEO, travis kalanick, Uber Trump, delete uber campaign, world news, tech news, india news, news updates, news bulletin, news today Uber CEO Travis Kalanick. (Reuters)

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, on Tuesday, apologised to its employees for cultural failings at the company after a former employee alleged she was harassed and discriminated. Addressing a meeting open to all Uber Technologies Inc. employees, Kalanick apologised for lack of diversity in the company workforce and its inability to address employee’s grievances. Read More

