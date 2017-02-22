Top news at 2 pm, Feb 22: Shaktikanta Das says no plans to re-introduce Rs 1,000 notes, DMK goes on hunger strike, Uber CEO apologises and other news

No plans to introduce Rs 1,000 notes, clarifies Shaktikanta Das
Following reports suggesting Indian government is planning to bring back Rs 1,000 notes in a new avatar, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktinkanta Das cleared the air on Wednesday saying no such plans were in action at the moment. In a Tweet, Das said the focus presently is on production and supply of Rs 500 currency notes and those of lower denomination.
Uttar Pradesh elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadava addresses rally in Bahraich, attacks PM Modi over demonetisation
Addressing a public rally at Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav attacked PM Modi over his demonetisation move. The SP leader asked PM Modi to provide statistics on the eradication of black money, corruption and terrorism after the note ban.
Palaniswami as CM: DMK on hunger strike across Tamil Nadu; Madras HC adjourns Stalin’s plea till Monday
DMK leaders on Wednesday went on a day-long hunger strike outside district offices across Tamil Nadu to protest against eviction of MLAs from the Assembly after the floor test. The party leaders demanded that a fresh vote be allowed to prove CM Palaniswamy's majority in the government.
Shurhozelie Liezitsu sworn in as Nagaland Chief Minister
Three days after Nagaland CM T R Zeliang gave his resignation, Nagaland People's Front President Shurhozelie Liezitsu was sworn in as the new Chief Minister on Wednesday. The ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland unanimously had elected Liezutsu as the leader of its legislature party, earlier this week, after a vote.
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick apologises for company culture after harassment claims
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, on Tuesday, apologised to its employees for cultural failings at the company after a former employee alleged she was harassed and discriminated. Addressing a meeting open to all Uber Technologies Inc. employees, Kalanick apologised for lack of diversity in the company workforce and its inability to address employee's grievances.