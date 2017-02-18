Top stories at 3 pm, Feb 18: Chaos in TN assembly during floor test, Hafiz Saeed listed under anti-terrorism act and other news

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker was manhandled by DMK MLAs on Saturday. (ANI Photo) The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker was manhandled by DMK MLAs on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Tamil Nadu floor test: Chaos breaks out in assembly

During the confidence motion moved by Tamil Nadu chief minister to prove his majority, violence broke out inside the Assembly on Saturday. The opposition DMK MLAs, who demanded that voting be postponed after their request for a secret ballot was rejected by the Speaker, broke chairs, tables and microphones. Read More

Sasikala, Edapadi Palaniswamy booked for alleged detention of party MLAs

Tamil Nadu police booked AIADMK Genral Secretary V K Sasikala and Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for their connection with wrongful detention of party MLAs at Golden Bay resort. The police booked both the leaders under various sections of IPC pertaining to abduction and wrongful confinement. Read More

Pakistan lists JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, four others under anti-terrorism act

Pakistan’s provincial Punjab government has listed Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed under anti-terrorism act. The move marks the acknowledgement from Pakistan government of his links with militancy. Saeed’s close aide, Qazi Kashif has also been named under the act.

Completely fine now, insulin levels adjusted, will return to Delhi in 4 days: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a video on Saturday giving updates on his health. The AAP leader who left for Bengaluru on 5th February after reporting high insulin levels, said that he is fine after the treatment and will return to Delhi in four days. Read More

Pakistan Senate passes Hindu marriage bill

The Senate in Pakistan passed ‘The Hindu Marriage Bill 2017’, making a separate personal law for the community in the country for the first time. The approved bill will provide women a documentary proof of their marriage. After its approval, the law will be applicable on Pakistani Hindus in Punjab, Balo­chis­tan and Khyber Pakhtun­khwa. Read More

