Latest News
  • Top stories at 3 pm, Feb 18: Chaos in TN assembly during floor test, Hafiz Saeed listed under anti-terrorism act and other news

Top stories at 3 pm, Feb 18: Chaos in TN assembly during floor test, Hafiz Saeed listed under anti-terrorism act and other news

Top news at 3 pm: From chaos in Tamil Nadu assembly during floor test to an update on Arvind Kejriwal's health - Here's all that has happened this afternoon.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 18, 2017 3:06 pm
The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker was manhandled by DMK MLAs on Saturday. (ANI Photo) The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker was manhandled by DMK MLAs on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Tamil Nadu floor test: Chaos breaks out in assembly

During the confidence motion moved by Tamil Nadu chief minister to prove his majority, violence broke out inside the Assembly on Saturday. The opposition DMK MLAs, who demanded that voting be postponed after their request for a secret ballot was rejected by the Speaker, broke chairs, tables and microphones. Read More

Sasikala, Edapadi Palaniswamy booked for alleged detention of party MLAs

tamil nadu crisis, aiadmk crisis, panneerselvam, sasikala, panneerselvam camp, ops camp. sasikala sacked, palaniswami, tamil nadu chief minister, aiadmk news, tamil nadu news, india news, latest news, indian express AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala (right) and O Panneerselvam (left)

Tamil Nadu police booked AIADMK Genral Secretary V K Sasikala and Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for their connection with wrongful detention of party MLAs at Golden Bay resort. The police booked both the leaders under various sections of IPC pertaining to abduction and wrongful confinement. Read More

Pakistan lists JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, four others under anti-terrorism act

Hafiz Saeed, Saeed, JuD, JuD chief, JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, Pakistan, Hafiz Saeed Pakistan, anti-terrorism act, Pakistan anti-terrorism act, world news Pakistan’s foreign ministry’s reaction came after Hafiz Saeed and four other Jamaat-ud Dawa leaders – Abdullah Ubaid, Zafar Iqbal, Abdur Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Niaz -were put under house arrest after an order was issued by Punjab Province’s Interior Ministry. (Source: AP)

Pakistan’s provincial Punjab government has listed Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD chief Hafiz Saeed under anti-terrorism act. The move marks the acknowledgement from Pakistan government of his links with militancy. Saeed’s close aide, Qazi Kashif has also been named under the act.

Completely fine now, insulin levels adjusted, will return to Delhi in 4 days: Arvind Kejriwal

Punjab elections, Punjab polls, Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party, AAP in Punjab, Punjab, Election Commission, Kejriwal attacks EC, Narendra Modi, EVM malfunction, India news, Punjab news, Indian Express Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted a video on Saturday giving updates on his health. The AAP leader who left for Bengaluru on 5th February after reporting high insulin levels, said that he is fine after the treatment and will return to Delhi in four days. Read More

Pakistan Senate passes Hindu marriage bill

Pakistan, Pakistan news, Paksitan Hindu Marriage law, Paksitan news, Pakistan Laws for Hindus, Pakistan law for Minorites, Pakistan news, latest news, law for Hindus in Paksitan, latest news, world news The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights unanimously approved the much-awaited Hindu Marriages Bill, paving the way to its presentation in the Senate.

The Senate in Pakistan passed ‘The Hindu Marriage Bill 2017’, making a separate personal law for the community in the country for the first time. The approved bill will provide women a documentary proof of their marriage. After its approval, the law will be applicable on Pakistani Hindus in Punjab, Balo­chis­tan and Khyber Pakhtun­khwa. Read More

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 18: Latest News