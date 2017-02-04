Top news at 2 PM, 4th February: Tamil Nadu CM removes Jayalalithaa’s trusted aides, Finance Ministry says GDP to grow by 7 per cent next fiscal and other news

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam PTI Photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam PTI Photo

Jayalalithaa’s trusted aides removed from TN CM Panneerselvam’s office

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam on Saturday removed three top officials from CM's office, who were appointed by former CM J Jayalalithaa. According to multiple sources within the party and the government, the move is an indicator for some major political decisions to be heard from the ruling party in few days. Former chief secretary Sheela Balakrishnan, K N Venkataramanan and A Ramalingam are the three officials who were removed.

GDP growth expected to be upwards of 7 per cent next fiscal: Finance Ministry

Just four days after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Budget at Parliament, the Finance Ministry has announced the GDP is expected to grow over 7 per cent in the next fiscal. According to a report by HSBC, the figures will be largely driven by the remonetisation process, which would then boost consumption levels in the country.

Goa elections: How officials are monitoring the polls

The Goa Chief Election office was filled with technicians from Dept of Information and technology, Goa police and Election Commission since 6 am in the morning on Saturday on account of assembly elections. According to an official, two systems of monitoring were kept in place; one to monitor the poll data while the other to get surveillance footage from all stations. It is the first time such an elaborate mechanism was employed in the state.

Chennai oil spill: Centre slaps notice on port, wants action to contain impact

As the week-long crisis near Chennai triggered by oil spill resulting from collision of two ships is turning into a major ecological disasters, the Environment Ministry has issued a notice to the Kamarajar port authorities. The body seeks information from officials whether proper infrastructure has been installed to deal with such situations.

I have no prime ministerial ambitions: Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said he has no ambitions to be the Prime Minister and is content with his position. The Samajwadi Party leader also said that those who stay away from national politics stay “happier”. “People who stay away from Delhi are happier,” he said.

