Top news at 2 pm, Feb 7: PM Modi’s Lok Sabha address, Kanpur train tragedy primary suspect arrested and other news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media on the first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Vijay Kumar Joshi Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media on the first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Vijay Kumar Joshi

PM Narendra Modi takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘earthquake’ remark, says nation felt tremors on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his address in Parliament on Tuesday with a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi over his earthquake remark. Referring to last night’s earthquake that shook parts of North India, Modi said, “Finally, the earthquake has arrived.” The Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, earlier in December had said if he is allowed to speak in Parliament, an “earthquake will come”. Modi, who was replying to the discussion on motion of thanks to the President’s address on February 1, also rued that the Swachh Bharat mission was being turned into a political issue by the Opposition. Read More

Kanpur train accident prime suspect and alleged ISI agent Samshul Hoda arrested in Nepal

A special team of Nepal police have arrested alleged ISI agent and is one of the key suspects in the Kanpur train derailment, Shamsul Hoda, from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. The train derailment in Novemebr had killed over 144 people and injured 200. Three other suspects have also been arrested from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Read More

Kailash Satyarthi’s house burgled, Nobel citation stolen

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi (File Photo) Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi (File Photo)

Social activist and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s house was burgled on Monday. The burglars took several items belonging to Satyarthi including his Nobel citation. A case has been registered at Kalkaji Police Station and a forensics team was called in to lift fingerprints and footprints. Read More

SC allows Mumbai woman to abort 24-week foetus with no kidneys

The Supreme Court. (File Photo) The Supreme Court. (File Photo)

A women on Tuesday was allowed by the Supreme Court to abort her 24-week-old baby that had no kidneys and was unlikely to sruvive. The apex court made the decision based on Mumbai’s KEM Hospital medical board report stating the foetus suffered from disorders and continuation of pregnancy would endanger mother’s life. Read More

US recognises India as ‘major defence partner’, changes export control laws

The US on Monday recognised India’s status as a ‘Major Defence Partner’ and said that the country has made necessary changes in its export control laws to benefit India by facilitating smoother transfer of technologies and arms to it. As per the new rules, only under rarest of circumstances, India be denied licenses to trade arms with the country, a source said. Read More

