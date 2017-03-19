Top news at 11 am, March 19th: Yogi Adityanath to take oath as UP CM, missing Indian clerics traced, Jat quota agitation

Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM today

BJP, after a day long suspense, decided to elect firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath for the post of Chief Minister. The controversial MP from Gorakhpur will head the saffron party’s first government in the state in 15 years. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma have been elected by the party leaders as deputy chief ministers of the state. The hardline Hindutva leader will be sworn in as the CM on Sunday. Read More

Jat agitation: No Metro services in NCR, 12 city stations

Ahead of Monday’s Jat agitation, the Delhi Police have directed DMRC to shut down metro services to Gurgaon and Noida regions. In a move that is likely to affect over thousands of commuters, operations in 12 central Delhi stations will also be shut down as well. Trains to Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad will stop running after 11 PM on Sunday. Read More

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha give India solid start on Day 4

Cheteshwar Pujara is on his way to score 150. Reuters Cheteshwar Pujara is on his way to score 150. Reuters

India started strong on day four of the Test match against Australia with both Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha withstanding the bowling attack. In the first hour of the day’s session, the duo added 31 runs on the scoreboard. In the second over of the day’s play, Saha was caught LBW by Pat Cummins. But the wicket-keeper batsmen was saved by a DRS review, which showed the ball skimming away from the leg stumps, and the referee changed his decision. For Live updates on Day four, Read here

Donald Trump looks forward to enhancing understanding with China: Rex Tillerson

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson before their meeting at at the Great Hall of the People on March 19, 2017 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson before their meeting at at the Great Hall of the People on March 19, 2017 in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang/Pool

Meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said US President Donald Trump is loooking forward to enhancing ties with China. Tillerson also expressed Trump’s desire to visit the country. The China President also expressed his satisfaction with Tillerson’s visit and hoped the two nations will move towards constructive bilateral relations. Read More

Missing Nizamuddin Dargah clerics to come back to Delhi tomorrow, says Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister on Sunday confirmed that the two missing clerics of Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, who went missing from Karachi, will return to Delhi on Monday. Swaraj wrote on Twitter that she has spoken to Syed Nazim Ali Nizami in Karachi who has told her that both the clerics are safe. Swaraj had earlier sought help from Pakistan PM’s adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz in tracing the clerics.

